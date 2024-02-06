Published Feb 6, 2024
What to Expect and How to Prep for Star Trek: The Cruise VII
Set a course for every dimension of the Star Trek galaxy with a 7-day voyage!
The seventh Star Trek: The Cruise returns to the Caribbean later this month, and we've got two new exotic and exciting ports of call — Aruba and Curaçao!
To help you prepare for an un-conventional voyage on the Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas, we've got a special guide to help you navigate shore leave!
For those still packing their bags, the Star Trek Shop has a 20% off promotion, running from February 5 - February 15, for any last minute preparations you need to make!
The Mariner of the Seas Crew
Star Trek: The Cruise is the ultimate immersive experience shared by a star-studded crew and the most passionate Star Trek fans in the universe. On the Un-Conventional Voyage, you are more than a passenger — you become part of the Crew and part of the magic and majesty that is Star Trek!
This year's captain, Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham herself), kicks off Star Trek: The Cruise VII welcoming fans aboard as well as leading the celebration throughout the duration of the cruise.
In addition to Sonequa Martin-Green, other confirmed talent to set sail include The Original Series' Walter Koenig; The Next Generation's Wil Wheaton, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, John de Lancie, and Denise Crosby; Deep Space Nine's Nana Visitor, Armin Shimerman, Max Grodénchik, and Chase Masterson; Voyager's Robert Picardo and Garrett Wang; Enterprise's John Billingsley, Connor Trinneer, Anthony Montgomery, and Dominic Keating; Discovery's Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, David Ajala, and Mary Chieffo; Picard's Michelle Hurd, Ed Speleers, Todd Stashwick, and Peyton List; and Lower Decks' Tawny Newsome, Eugene Cordero, and Gabrielle Ruiz.
Travel Essentials
Whether you're beaming down to port or heading over via plane, we recommend keeping all your important documents and essentials like your passport, wallet, portable battery, phone, Klingon dictionary, and Federation travel guide close to you during your travels.
We recommend a sling bag like this Star Trek: Prodigy schematics fanny pack to hold your necessities. You can also grab a luggage tag, passport holder, and phone case to protect your valuables, as well as a wireless charger to ensure your phone is always charged.
Immersive Star Trek Themed Experiences
Each day and night are jam-packed with one-of-a-kind shows, interactive events, Q&As with your favorite actors, panel discussions with leading scientists and experts, trivia sessions, karaoke and nightly themed parties that let you show off your cosplay skills.
From the Gorn's Warp Party (February 22) to Curaçao (February 25) and Aruba (February 26) to Q's Costume Party (February 27), and everything in between, make sure you've got all your cruise attire all packed to go in something like the Star Trek Command Duffle Bag.
Cruise Attire
From Starfleet dress uniforms to Shore Leave casual fits, we recommend packing a range of outfits. Perhaps a judge's robe for Q's Costume Party? As for the Return to Risa party (February 25) or venturing on land, keep it chill as you get some much needed R&R with some graphic tees to represent your favorite series or the Klingon Drinking Team, cozy Starfleet Academy athletic shorts, and a NX-01 bucket hat.
Our rule of thumb when it's packing for shore leave, we aim to have 1-2 outfits per day, taking into account what activities you plan on engaging in. Snorkeling, hiking, whiskey tasting, sunbathing? Make sure your layers and footwear are appropriate. Comfort is key here.
In addition to that, don't forget a formal/dressier outfit in case you're taking in a nicer dining establishment or attending one-of-a-kind performances with our talented crew aboard the ship. Set your phasers to fun!
Beach Go-To's
For our ports of call days, leave everything stowed away in your cabin and pack a light bag like the Captain's Holiday tote, a Discovery uniform beach towel, Cetacean Ops flip flops, and Delta-embroidered sun visor. Some recommended light reading for the beach include the Starfleet Survival Guide, Star Trek: Lower Decks Crew Handbook, or recently released Time Magazine Star Trek Special Edition. Don't forget to toss in the Theory 11 Star Trek: The Next Generation playing cards.
With the temps high in the Caribbean, be sure to pack a good amount of sunscreen, a pair of sunglasses, and travel fan.
Miscellaneous Cruise Must Haves and Door Decor
Keep your antiquated cash and gold-pressed latinum at home. While aboard the cruise ship, you'll be using your SeaPass to access your cabins and pay for your meals and drinks. Keep the SeaPass handy with a lanyard.
Keep track of all the memories you're making by jotting them down in a journal like your Starfleet Academy notebook and have a couple of Thank You notecards on hand to express gratitude for the crew ensuring a smooth and fun voyage like your cabin attendant. For some wholesome fun, leave some Star Trek rubber ducks around the cruise for other passengers to find in your very own scavenger hunt.
And speaking of wholesome cruise traditions to partake in, while on a un-conventional voyage with other like-minded Star Trek fans, decorate your cabin doors to your heart's content! The best part of Star Trek: The Cruise is seeing how everyone shows off their fandom. PRO TIP: All the walls and doors and ceilings are metal so make your cabin your own with a handful of magnet hooks.
Take a look at the gallery above for some inspiration, and don't forget to pack your own pieces of decor. Whether you're crafting your own pieces to build a Borg Cube-like cabin or picking things up for the Star Trek Shop like the United Federations of Planets flag, Starfleet recruitment poster, Beam Me In welcome doormat, or Enterprise Pride sherpa blanket, we can't wait to see Star Trek flair in a few week's time!
