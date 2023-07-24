Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Selected as Audio Description People’s Choice Award Finalist

The Audio Description People’s Choice Award finalists reflect a diverse and varied sampling of entertainment content from broadcast television, cable providers, and streaming services, all of which are committed to the inclusion of audio description as an essential component of their available content. The winner of the Audio Description People’s Choice Award will be selected through a voting process by all who appreciate the value of audio description: individuals who are blind, have low vision, their friends, family members, and colleagues.

Voting for the Audio Description People’s Choice Award ends on Monday, October 10 at 11:59 PM ET. An online ballot form is available allowing voters to easily select their preference for the Award. To hear all available audio description samples for each finalist, head here.

To vote: