    Published Sep 29, 2022

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Selected as Audio Description People’s Choice Award Finalist

    Voting is now open!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    The American Council of the Blind (ACB) recently announced it will launch its first Audio Description People’s Choice Award competition, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been selected one of the ten finalists.This inaugural award celebrates the inclusion of audio description in all types of media entertainment, and is designed to recognize the importance of audio description and the entertainment industry’s role in providing access to television content for people who are blind or have low vision.

    The Audio Description People’s Choice Award finalists reflect a diverse and varied sampling of entertainment content from broadcast television, cable providers, and streaming services, all of which are committed to the inclusion of audio description as an essential component of their available content. The winner of the Audio Description People’s Choice Award will be selected through a voting process by all who appreciate the value of audio description: individuals who are blind, have low vision, their friends, family members, and colleagues.

    Voting for the Audio Description People’s Choice Award ends on Monday, October 10 at 11:59 PM ET. An online ballot form is available allowing voters to easily select their preference for the Award. To hear all available audio description samples for each finalist, head here.

    To vote:

    The winner of the Audio Description People’s Choice Award will be announced during the 2022 ACB Audio Description Awards Gala, which will take place virtually on November 29 at 7:30 PM ET. Learn more at www.ADAwardsGala.org.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

