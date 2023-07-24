Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Series

    Published Feb 2, 2023

    Star Trek Stars We’ll Miss Forever

    Paying tribute to some of the most memorable actors and actresses of the Star Trek universe.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek Stars We'll Miss

    StarTrek.com

    In the moments before her death on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Lt. Tasha Yar tells Capt. Jean-Luc Picard, “Death is that state in which one exists only in the memory of others … which is why it is not an end. No goodbyes. Just good memories.”

    Since the Star Trek franchise was launched, it’s been home to actors who have bestowed good memories to fans.

    The following is a look back at some of the late Star Trek stars we will miss forever. Some appeared in but a single episode of Star Trek television; others beamed into the franchise at multiple points, with a handful even playing multiple characters. All made lasting impressions.

    The stars are presented in alphabetical order. The tributes to them are not meant as goodbyes. They’re meant to share good memories.

    Get Updates By Email

    Related

    The Surprising Connections Between Star Trek and Batman (1966)
    Series
    Collage of Star Trek: The Original Series guest stars placed on the hull of alternating starship Enterprise
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Illuminates Another Side of Starfleet
    Series
    Boimler with his finger pointed up, Tendi, Mariner with her hands on her hips, and Rutherford holding a PADD all stand side-by-side
    The Weight of Optimism and the Birth of the Federation
    Series
    Illustration of District A housing with barb wiring as seen in 'Past Tense'
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top