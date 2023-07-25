Everything You Need to Know for SDCC 2019

The Star Trek Universe Hall H panel will run from 11:30am to 1:00pm on July 20. Join the cast and producers of Star Trek: Discovery and be the first to hear about the latest additions to the Star Trek universe: the highly anticipated Star Trek: Picard starring Sir Patrick Stewart and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Discovery cast members scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin, with Deadline's Dominic Patten moderating the conversation.

Star Trek: Lower Decks will be represented by co-creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and surprise guests sharing an exclusive first look at the upcoming animated series.

Star Trek: Picard cast members will come together for the series’ first Comic-Con. The panel will feature Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway, as well as executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin.