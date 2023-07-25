Published Jul 12, 2019
Everything You Need to Know for SDCC 2019
Navigate your way through Star Trek's big SDCC debut with our handy-dandy guide.
Resistance, to quote an old cybernetic friend, will be futile when Star Trek beams into San Diego for Comic-Con from July 18 to 21. The franchise will be everywhere throughout the weekend, represented by panels (Picard, Discovery, and Lower Decks!), signings, new product introductions (including SDCC exclusives!), meet and greets, activations, a props exhibition and, of course, freebies. Don’t want to miss a thing? StarTrek.com is here with a breakdown of everything that’s on tap.
First, let’s reiterate the previously announced major events:
Enter the Star Trek Universe
The Star Trek Universe Hall H panel will run from 11:30am to 1:00pm on July 20. Join the cast and producers of Star Trek: Discovery and be the first to hear about the latest additions to the Star Trek universe: the highly anticipated Star Trek: Picard starring Sir Patrick Stewart and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks.
Discovery cast members scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin, with Deadline's Dominic Patten moderating the conversation.
Star Trek: Lower Decks will be represented by co-creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and surprise guests sharing an exclusive first look at the upcoming animated series.
Star Trek: Picard cast members will come together for the series’ first Comic-Con. The panel will feature Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway, as well as executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin.
Follow Picard into the next chapter of his life. #StarTrekPicard@SirPatStew@StarTrekCBS Amazon #PrimeVideo@SpaceChannel#StarTrekhttps://t.co/Auw60VVY3Jpic.twitter.com/DOAun2w9xs— Star Trek (@StarTrek) July 10, 2019
STAR TREK UNIVERSE BOOTH: U.S.S. DISCOVERY TRANSPORTER EXPERIENCE AND TREK TALENT MEET AND GREETS
Fans, throughout the entire weekend, are invited to step aboard the U.S.S. Discovery and travel to strange and distant lands through an immersive transporter experience. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite Star Trek talent in-person with meet-and-greets in the booth (Booth #4237) on Saturday, July 20. (Comic-Con badges are required for entry.)
JEAN-LUC PICARD: THE FIRST DUTY EXHIBIT
Jean-Luc Picard: The First Duty is a special exhibition that celebrates Patrick Stewart’s return to his iconic Star Trek role by showcasing original props, costumes and other artifacts tracing Picard’s life and Starfleet career. Items on display include his cherished Ressikan flute, the legendary Picard family album, his Starfleet uniforms, models of ships Picard captained and all that remains of the “Borg Queen.” The gallery also features exclusive first looks at costumes and other items featured in Star Trek: Picard. Visitors will have the first chance to purchase exclusive Star Trek: Picard merchandise and opportunities for exclusive giveaways.
The exhibition is located at Michael J Wolf Fine Arts, 363 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 and will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday of Comic-Con from 11am until 9pm and on Sunday from 11am until 5pm.
STAR TREK UNIVERSE EXCLUSIVE PINS
A number of exclusive, limited quantity Star Trek pins will be available to fans during Comic-Con. All weekend long, a Starfleet Headquarters visitors badge will be available for those who visit and complete the Trek transporter experience on the show floor. On Saturday afternoon and Sunday, a limited quantity of pins featuring the debut of two characters from the upcoming CBS All Access animated show Star Trek: Lower Decks will also be available from the Star Trek booth. At the Jean-Luc Picard: The First Duty museum experience at Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts, fans can snag an exclusive replica pin of the Picard family crest as seen in Star Trek: Picard.
And now here’s your guide to all the Star Trek licensees who will be at SDCC. Many of them will offer exclusives and plan to welcome special guests to their booths.
Chronicle Collectibles (Booth #3635)
Chronicle will be in the house with their stunningly gorgeous Star Trek: The Next Generation U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D Replica, which will be offered for pre-order on July 17th. The product, priced at $1,999.99, is estimated to ship in late 2020.
Diamond Select Toys (Booth #3635)
We'd love to traverse the galaxy in DST's SDCC-exclusive, the Star Trek Starships Legends Gold Enterprise NCC-1701-C. According to DST, “The Enterprise-C has left space dock, and her first stop is SDCC! Painted gold as it is often seen on the walls of the Enterprise, this model of the Enterprise-C measures approximately sixteen inches long, the first time the iconic ship has been done in this scale. Packaged in a full-color window box, it includes a display stand.”
Eaglemoss (Booth #4337)
The Eaglemoss team is ready for Trek fans with several exciting reveals, including the Klingon Raider from Star Trek: Discovery: The Official Starships Collection, the U.S.S. Altair “Doug Drexler Voyager Concept Ship” from Star Trek:The Official Starships Collection, two XL Editions: the Runabout and the U.S.S. Excelsior NCC-2000, the Matt Jefferies Shuttle Concept Bonus Issue, and the Star Trek Phase II Shuttle Concept Bonus Issue.
Also, available for purchase from the Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection will be the Planet Killer Special Edition and the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-F and its Online Variant, both ordinarily exclusive to the Eaglemoss Shop. There will also be the oversized XL Edition of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 as depicted on Discovery and, from the Star Trek: Discovery Official Starships Collection itself, the U.S.S. Edison NCC-1683. Eaglemoss Hero Collector has also created an online “virtual booth” that lets anyone purchase any or all of the products offered for sale on the exhibit floor, while supplies last.
Factory Entertainment (Booth #2743)
KUZOS are detailed die cast metal collectibles based on iconic movie and television characters and props, and Factory Entertainment will unveil their Gold Variant Discovery Hand Phaser KUZO as a SDCC exclusive, priced at $12.
Hallmark (Booth #2913-T and 1505)
As a SDCC 2019 exclusive, Hallmark will offer an I.S.S. Enterprise Keepsake Ornament inspired by the TOS episode “Mirror, Mirror.” The Mirror Universe’s flagship of the Terran Empire is a repainted version of a sculpt first offered in 2016, and it now features sound from the episode. The ornament is priced at $40, based on a limited production run of 3,475 pieces. And, as always, Hallmark will make their mark with a galaxy of Star Trek-themed Keepsake Ornaments. This year, be on the lookout for Star Trek: Discovery Commander Saru and Michael Burnham Ornament With Sound, Star Trek: The Motion Picture U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 40th Anniversary Ornament With Light, and Star Trek Tribble Fabric Ornament With Sound and Motion. Hallmark also plans to display their Keepsake Transporter Tabletop ornament, and will be displaying and selling the itty bitty Star Trek Collector Set, Picard and Worf in Enterprise Set, Data, Geordi, Captain Kirk Mirror Mirror, Spock Mirror Mirror, Vina, Kirk and Khan, and Janeway and Seven Set.
Hero Within (Booth #2047)
This is a thing of beauty, and it's a SDCC exclusive: a Gold Foil Logo Shirt.
Icon Heroes (Booth #3345)
Fans who love Icon Heroes' Trek statue paperweights (the facepalm, people!), bookends, card holders and especially the Klingon D'k Tahg Letter Opener are in for a SDCC exclusive treat: an Emperor Georgiou Terran Empire Dagger Letter Opener. Visit their booth to check it out and purchase one.
IDW Publishing (Booth #2729)
If Trek comic books are your thing, IDW's booth is the place to be. Exclusives include Star Trek: Year Five #1 with a Greg Hildebrandt Negative Virgin variant cover (limited to 500 copies; $10 each); Star Trek vs. Transformers trade paperback with a Derek Charm variant cover (only 250 copies; $20 each); and a Star Trek: Year Five promotional poster by Greg Hildebrandt. IDW will also have available a wide array of their most popular Trek comics for sale, including The City on the Edge of Forever, Mirror Broken and Discovery trade paperbacks. On tap as well for IDW is a panel titled Star Trek: Year Five -- The Writers' Room. Participants will include Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Brandon Easton, Jody Houser, and Jim McCann. It will take place on July 18 at 11am in Room 28DE.
Additionally, IDW will present a non-Trek title sure to be of great interest to Trek fans: the new graphic novel They Called Us Enemy, which continues Trek legend George Takei's life mission to educate the world about the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. On Saturday, July 20, from 1-2pm in Room 25ABC, join Takei and his co-authors Justin Eisinger and Steven Scott, along with artist Harmony Becker, for a They Called Us Enemy panel that will address this dark chapter of our nation's history, its impact on Takei's astonishing life, and its urgent relevance for today's world.
Signings:
Thursday, July 18, 1-2pm at IDW booth: Year Five team and J.J. Lendl
Friday, July 19, 11am-12 noon at IDW booth: David & Scott Tipton, Mike Johnson, and J.K. Woodward
Friday, July 19, 12:00-1:30pm, at IDW booth: They Called Us Enemy signing with George Takei, Harmony Becker, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott (NOTE: Ticketed signing)
Saturday, July 20, 2:00-4:00pm at IDW booth: They Called Us Enemy signing with George Takei, Harmony Becker, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott (NOTE: Ticketed signing)
Insight Editions/Weldon Owens (Booth #3721)
The IncrediBuilds Star Trek Enterprise books and 3D wood model kits are incredibly popular. And, if you visit the Insight Editions booth throughout the weekend, you can buy one at a 20% discount.
QMX (Booth #4145)
The QMx booth will be ready for fans with a variety of Trek products. Be on the lookout for a Captain Picard 1/6 figure ($179.95), TOS Captain's Chair ($129.95), Discovery badges ($14.95 each), a Mirror Universe badge ($14.95) and a Klingon badge ($14.95).
Rubie's (Booth #4049)
Getting a jump start on Halloween? Rubie's will help you get your Trek on with their large selection of Discovery, Beyond, The Original Series, and The Next Generation costumes. And be sure to check out their special reveal: a Saru mask (priced at $45).
Simon & Schuster (Booth #1128)
In addition to bringing along lots of their Star Trek books, Simon & Schuster will — at 9:30am on July 19 — hold a Twitter flash giveaway of John Jackson Miller's upcoming novel, Star Trek: Discovery — The Enterprise War, and other fun Trek swag.
Signing:
Saturday, July 20, 5-6pm at S&S booth: Mike McMahan will be signing copies of his book, Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Warped.
ThinkGeek (Booth #3349)
It's the logical SDCC exclusive to beam up: a Mego Mr. Spock Multi-Pack 8? Mego Action Figure, with a limited run and availability, priced at $40. Also, remember (see what we did there?) to purchase a"Commemorate the End" 3-pin set, which commemorates Star Trek finales and features TOS's 50th, TNG's 25th, and DS9's 20th. Each set is numbered and will retail for $25.