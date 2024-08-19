Bring Home Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 on Blu-ray and MOD DVD on November 12

Continue the epic adventures throughout the cosmos in the all-new Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Blu-ray and MOD DVD. Join this extraordinary motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Dive deeper into this season with two all-new featurettes including exclusive cast & crew interviews only available on DVD & Blu-ray!

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will be available on Blu-ray and MOD DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment and CBS Home Entertainment on November 12, 2024 for the suggested retail price of $25.99 (Blu-ray). Available on Digital Now for the suggested retail price of $19.99 (HD) and $14.99 (SD).