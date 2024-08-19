Published Aug 19, 2024
Bring Home Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 on Blu-ray and MOD DVD on November 12
Continue on their thrilling journey through the galaxy!
Continue the epic adventures throughout the cosmos in the all-new Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Blu-ray and MOD DVD. Join this extraordinary motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Dive deeper into this season with two all-new featurettes including exclusive cast & crew interviews only available on DVD & Blu-ray!
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will be available on Blu-ray and MOD DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment and CBS Home Entertainment on November 12, 2024 for the suggested retail price of $25.99 (Blu-ray). Available on Digital Now for the suggested retail price of $19.99 (HD) and $14.99 (SD).
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Episodes
- Into the Breach, Part I
- Into the Breach, Part II
- Who Saves the Saviors
- Temporal Mechanics 101
- Observer's Paradox
- Imposter Syndrome
- The Fast and the Curious
- Is There in Beauty No Truth?
- The Devourer of All Things, Part I
- The Devourer of All Things, Part II
- Last Flight of the Protostar, Part I
- Last Flight of the Protostar, Part II
- A Tribble Called Quest
- Cracked Mirror
- Ascension, Part I
- Ascension, Part II
- Brink
- Touch of Grey
- Ouroboros, Part I
- Ouroboros, Part II
In Season 2, the Protostar crew are assigned a new mission aboard the U.S.S. Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay and bring peace to Gwyn's home world. But when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past. This release features all 20 episodes of Season 2 plus two all-new featurettes with exclusive cast & crew interviews, exclusively available with the Blu-ray and DVD release.
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Blu-ray and DVD Exclusive Featurettes
- Producing Prodigy: The Legacy
Producers and Wil Wheaton discuss creating an introduction for new audiences of Prodigy, all the pieces of legacy Star Trek, and how Prodigy fits into the greater canon.
- The Odyssey of Prodigy
Producers discuss the Protostar crew coming from being heroes on their ship to becoming part of something much bigger in Season 2, and Wil Wheaton speaks on his character Wesley Crusher coming back to Star Trek and how that return affected him.