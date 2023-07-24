Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Prodigy

    Published Oct 5, 2021

    Star Trek: Prodigy Coming Exclusively to Paramount+ In Australia

    Get ready to meet Janeway and her new intrepid crew

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Prodigy

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Prodigy, the highly anticipated animated Star Trek series and the first to be aimed at a younger audience, will arrive on Paramount+ in Australia from October 29.

    Developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago), the CG-animated series will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

    Star Trek: Prodigy

    StarTrek.com

    The new cast voicing the six young aliens in the animated series includes Ella Purnell; Brett Gray; Jason Mantzoukas; Rylee Alazraqui; Dee Bradley Baker and Angus Imrie. They will join Kate Mulgrew, who is reprising her iconic role from Star Trek: Voyager as Captain Kathryn Janeway. Also joining the crew and making their debut as the series’ main villains are John Noble and Jimmi Simpson.

    Star Trek: Prodigy is produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Production.

    If you can't get enough of Prodigy, check out these articles:

    Watch the trailer below, and get ready for a whole new universe of adventure!

    Star Trek: Prodigy will stream on Netflix globally (excluding Canada, Nordics, CEE, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Belarus and Mainland China) and Season 1 is currently available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe with Season 2 coming soon. Season two has launched in France on France Televisions channels and Okoo.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details!

