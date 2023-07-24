Star Trek: Prodigy Coming Exclusively to Paramount+ In Australia

Star Trek: Prodigy, the highly anticipated animated Star Trek series and the first to be aimed at a younger audience, will arrive on Paramount+ in Australia from October 29.

Developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago), the CG-animated series will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.