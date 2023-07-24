Published Oct 5, 2021
Star Trek: Prodigy Coming Exclusively to Paramount+ In Australia
Get ready to meet Janeway and her new intrepid crew
Star Trek: Prodigy, the highly anticipated animated Star Trek series and the first to be aimed at a younger audience, will arrive on Paramount+ in Australia from October 29.
Developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago), the CG-animated series will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.
The new cast voicing the six young aliens in the animated series includes Ella Purnell; Brett Gray; Jason Mantzoukas; Rylee Alazraqui; Dee Bradley Baker and Angus Imrie. They will join Kate Mulgrew, who is reprising her iconic role from Star Trek: Voyager as Captain Kathryn Janeway. Also joining the crew and making their debut as the series’ main villains are John Noble and Jimmi Simpson.
Star Trek: Prodigy is produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Production.
Watch the trailer below, and get ready for a whole new universe of adventure!