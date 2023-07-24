Star Trek: Prodigy Unveils Opening Title Sequence

The Prodigy theme is composed by Giacchino, and the series music is by Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Absentia). Both Giacchino and Melumad are familiar faces in the Star Trek Universe, with Giacchino scoring all three of the Kelvin timeline films and Melumad scoring the episode "Q&A" of Star Trek: Short Treks. The pair also previously collaborated on the score for the video game Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

“I am excited that I had the opportunity to write the main theme for Kevin and Dan’s latest project, and as always am thrilled to be a part of the Star Trek family,” said Michael Giacchino. “I’m especially looking forward to everyone hearing the incredible work of composer Nami Melumad, who will take the reins of scoring the episodes. Not only is she extremely talented, she is a true Star Trek fan.”