Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Prodigy

    Published Aug 26, 2021

    Star Trek: Prodigy Reveals Two Villains

    Jimmi Simpson and John Noble join the cast

    Star Trek: Prodigy

    StarTrek.com

    Prodigy’s cast has added two new faces to the Star Trek family. John Noble (Fringe) and Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) have joined the cast of Star Trek: Prodigy as two villains who are determined to track down the Protostar at all costs. Check out the character descriptions below.

    John Noble as “The Diviner”

    Star Trek: Prodigy - John Noble

    StarTrek.com

    A ruthless tyrant who controls the asteroid of Tars Lamora, The Diviner exploits wayward species and will stop at nothing in his hunt for the Protostar ship, no matter the cost. Though his goals are shrouded in mystery, his body is failing him and he created his progeny, Gwyn, to one day carry on his mission when she is ready for it.

    Jimmi Simpson as “Drednok”

    Star Trek: Prodigy - Jimmi Simpson

    StarTrek.com

    The Diviner’s deadly robotic enforcer is heartless and cold. His sole purpose is to keep The Diviner on task and ensure that the Protostar is found. Drednok is a friend to no one, including The Diviner’s own daughter Gwyn and uses his menacing spider-like form to impose The Diviner’s will.

    Noble and Simpson join previously announced cast members Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Rylee Alazraqui, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Dee Bradley Baker, and Kate Mulgrew.

    Developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago), the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

    First Look at Star Trek: Prodigy

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Prodigy will stream on Netflix globally (excluding Canada, Nordics, CEE, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Belarus and Mainland China) and Season 1 is currently available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe with Season 2 coming soon. Season two has launched in France on France Televisions channels and Okoo.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top