Published Aug 26, 2021
Star Trek: Prodigy Reveals Two Villains
Jimmi Simpson and John Noble join the cast
Prodigy’s cast has added two new faces to the Star Trek family. John Noble (Fringe) and Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) have joined the cast of Star Trek: Prodigy as two villains who are determined to track down the Protostar at all costs. Check out the character descriptions below.
John Noble as “The Diviner”
A ruthless tyrant who controls the asteroid of Tars Lamora, The Diviner exploits wayward species and will stop at nothing in his hunt for the Protostar ship, no matter the cost. Though his goals are shrouded in mystery, his body is failing him and he created his progeny, Gwyn, to one day carry on his mission when she is ready for it.
Jimmi Simpson as “Drednok”
The Diviner’s deadly robotic enforcer is heartless and cold. His sole purpose is to keep The Diviner on task and ensure that the Protostar is found. Drednok is a friend to no one, including The Diviner’s own daughter Gwyn and uses his menacing spider-like form to impose The Diviner’s will.
Noble and Simpson join previously announced cast members Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Rylee Alazraqui, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Dee Bradley Baker, and Kate Mulgrew.
Developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago), the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.
First Look at Star Trek: Prodigy