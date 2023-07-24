Everything We Know About Star Trek: Prodigy

The plucky young crew navigating the stars has also been revealed. Prodigy will star Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf. They, along with Janeway, will be traveling the stars and boldly going. For full character descriptions, click here.

However, they won’t be alone. John Noble is set to voice The Diviner alongside Jimmi Simpson who will voice Drednok, our two villains. Will these two catch up to the intrepid crew? We’ll have to wait to find out, but for more about these two characters click here.