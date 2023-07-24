Published Aug 31, 2021
Everything We Know About Star Trek: Prodigy
A new animated adventure awaits...
The Star Trek Universe is about to get a little bigger with Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Star Trek show aimed at a younger audience. Fans are eager for any news about the animated adventure, so we’ve rounded up everything we know, so far, about the upcoming series.
While many plot details are being kept under wraps, we do know that the series will follow a motley crew of young aliens who discover a Starfleet ship, despite having no knowledge of Starfleet. Together, they set out in search of a better future and through their adventures, discover the ideals of Starfleet, aided by a training hologram of a familiar face…
A Sneak Peek at Star Trek: Prodigy
Set in 2383, after Voyager’s triumphant return from the Delta Quadrant, Kate Mulgrew is returning to voice a training hologram of Kathryn Janeway. Talking about Janeway’s return at San Diego Comic-Con, Mulgrew said “She’s Janeway at her best. She’s there to help this motley crew… get this defunct ship working. And she does. She is the essential Captain Janeway. She’s full of, I think, warmth. She’s going to help these kids. She’s determined to help them get off this very, very dangerous and dark planet and into a much better place. A different galaxy. So she brings to bear on this task all of her skills and most of them are deeply human.”
The plucky young crew navigating the stars has also been revealed. Prodigy will star Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf. They, along with Janeway, will be traveling the stars and boldly going. For full character descriptions, click here.
However, they won’t be alone. John Noble is set to voice The Diviner alongside Jimmi Simpson who will voice Drednok, our two villains. Will these two catch up to the intrepid crew? We’ll have to wait to find out, but for more about these two characters click here.
The series will be scored by Nami Melumad, who will bring her distinctive musical talents to the Star Trek Universe. Prodigy’s main theme is composed by Michael Giacchino, who’s name will be familiar to Trek fans as the composer behind the Kelvin Timeline films. Giacchino shared, “I am excited that I had the opportunity to write the main theme for Kevin and Dan’s latest project, and as always am thrilled to be a part of the Star Trek family. I’m especially looking forward to everyone hearing the incredible work of composer Nami Melumad, who will take the reins of scoring the episodes. Not only is she extremely talented, she is a true Star Trek fan.”
We have your first look at Giacchino’s theme below with the Star Trek: Prodigy opening title sequence:
Star Trek: Prodigy Opening Title Sequence
Take a peek at the latest images released featuring the recently announced villains.
Excited yet? We have your first look at the series. Check out the official trailer below.
Counting down the days until Janeway’s return? Let us know on social media!