Published Dec 16, 2020
Star Trek: Picard's Debut Season Hits BluRay
New international release dates revealed!
“Boldly going where no Star Trek show has gone before” (Vanity Fair), the CBS All Access original series, Star Trek: Picard Season One, beams onto Blu-ray, DVD and Limited Edition Steelbook on October 6 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment.
Star Trek: Picard features Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, the role he made famous for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Stewart also serves as an executive producer on the series. From co-creators Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Discovery), Academy Award® winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind), Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon (The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay) and Kirsten Beyer, the collection offers fans all 10 episodes from the debut season, plus a Star Trek: Short Treks titled “Children of Mars,” and the following special features:
- MAKE IT SO – The co-creators and Patrick Stewart discuss bringing the iconic character back to the screen, including what was compelling enough to warrant it and the obstacles they had to overcome to make it so.
- BEHIND-THE-SCENES EPISODIC FEATURETTES:
- STORY LOG: REMEMBRANCE
- STORY LOG: MAPS AND LEGENDS
- STORY LOG: THE END IS THE BEGINNING
- STORY LOG: ABSOLUTE CANDOR
- STORY LOG: STARDUST CITY RAG
- STORY LOG: THE IMPOSSIBLE BOX
- STORY LOG: NEPENTHE
- STORY LOG: BROKEN PIECES
- STORY LOG: ET IN ARCADIA EGO, PART 1
- STORY LOG: ET IN ARCADIA EGO, PART 2
- COMMENTARY: EPISODE 101, “REMEMBRANCE”(Exclusive) – Executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Michael Chabon, supervising producer Kirsten Beyer, and director Hanelle M. Culpepper provide commentary about episode one of Star Trek: Picard
- THE MOTLEY CREW(Exclusive) – Working outside of Starfleet, Picard gathers his crew from across the galaxy. This special feature takes a look at the actors and characters that will travel aboard the La Sirena.
- ALIENS ALIVE: THE xBs – A look inside the creative process behind the xBs of Star Trek: Picard, alongside Lead Creature Designer Neville Page, Vincent Van Dyke and his prosthetics studio team, as well as Make-Up and Prosthetics Department Head James MacKinnon about the process from start to stage.
- PICARD PROPS (Exclusive) – Property Master Jeffrey Lombardi takes fans on a tour of the many props created for Season One of Star Trek: Picard.
- SET ME UP – Production Designer Todd Cherniawsky serves as the tour guide for the main stages of Star Trek: Picard, including the La Sirena, Picard’s study and the Borg Cube. Cherniawsky, Supervising Art Director Iain McFadyen and Set Decorator Lisa Alkofer also discuss the various designs for the show.
- STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS: "CHILDREN OF MARS" – Twelve-year-old classmates Kima and Lil find themselves at odds with each other on a day that will change their lives forever.
- COMMENTARY: STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS: "CHILDREN OF MARS" (Exclusive) – Executive producer and co-writer Alex Kurtzman, and co-writers Jenny Lumet and Kirsten Beyer, discuss the featured Short Treks episode.
- DELETED SCENES (Exclusive)
- GAG REEL (Exclusive)
The “gripping” (IndieWire) sci-fi series was executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Heather Kadin, Patrick Stewart, James Duff, Eugene Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Alongside Stewart, Star Trek: Picard stars Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios), and Harry Treadaway (Narek). Special guest stars also include Brent Spiner (Data), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi). The series has been renewed for a second season.
INTERNATIONAL RELEASE DATES
Disclaimer: Digital releases do not include special features
- Own on Digital, Blu-ray or DVD:
- Australia – January 13
- Own on Digital, Blu-ray, DVD or Steelbook:
- Germany – January 14
- France – January 20
- UK – January 25
- Own on Blu-ray or DVD:
- Denmark – February 8
- Finland – February 8
- Norway – February 8
- Sweden – February 8
