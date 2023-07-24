Published Oct 4, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Arrives on Blu-ray, DVD, and Steelbook in October 4
Relive every moment of the action-packed second season.
“Fast-paced and infectiously fun" (GamesRadar+), the Paramount+ original series Star Trek: Picard - Season Two beams onto Blu-ray, DVD and limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook on October 4 from Paramount+, CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. You can pre-order the Steelbook here.
Starring four-time Emmy® Award nominee Patrick Stewart (Hamlet) as Jean-Luc Picard, an iconic role which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, the latest season “kicks things into high gear” (Den of Geek). From executive producers Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Discovery) and Academy Award® winner Akiva Goldsman (Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published - A Beautiful Mind, 2002), the Season Two collection offers fans all 10 episodes, including over an hour of exclusive, never-before-seen featurettes, deleted scenes and a gag reel.
“A triumph” (IndieWire), season two of Star Trek: Picard takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey into the past. Picard must enlist friends, both old and new, to confront the perils of 21st Century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes. Alongside Stewart, Star Trek: Picard - Season Two stars Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Isa Briones (Dahj), Orla Brady (Laris), Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios) and Brent Spiner (Adam Soong). Special guest stars include Annie Wersching (Borg Queen), Academy Award® winner Whoopi Goldberg (Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Ghost, 1990) (Guinan) and John de Lancie (Q).
The limited edition Blu-ray Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD include every episode from the thrilling second season of the celebrated sci-fi series, alongside over one hour of special features, including:
- THE U.S.S. STARGAZER - The featurette takes a deep dive into the creation of the U.S.S. Stargazer from conception to build out and features exclusive timelapse photography alongside Production Designer Dave Blass, who brought the original TNG art department onboard, including the famed Star Trek graphic artist Michael Okuda, and design artists Doug Drexler and John Eaves to recreate the latest U.S.S. Stargazer.
- THE CHATEAU - Led by Production Designer Dave Blass and Prop Master Jeff Lombardi, the featurette explores the transition of Picard’s chateau following its redesign and conversion to the Dataverse in season one.
- THE TRIAL IS OVER - The intimate, behind-the-scenes look connects fans with John de Lancie who reprises his role as Q, playing a significant part in the season two story arc.
- REBUILDING THE BORG QUEEN - The featurette showcases actress Annie Wersching as she discusses stepping into the role of the Borg Queen. After 25 years, the iconic character returns through advanced design and production techniques, which are further discussed by Designer Neville Page, Prosthetics Master Vincent Van Dyke and Make-Up Department Head James MacKinnon.
- PICARD PROPS - Property Master Jeff Lombardi takes fans on a tour that showcases the various props created for Star Trek: Picard - Season Two.
- PICARD PASSAGES - Alongside cast and crew, fans will follow the heroes from Star Trek: Picard through time and space as they encounter old and new friends, as well as challenges, in the latest season.
- GAG REEL
- DELETED SCENES
The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alongside Kurtzman and Goldsman, the second season was executive produced by Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin. Goldsman and Matalas served as co-showrunners, while Kirsten Beyer served as co-executive producer.
Episodes:
- Episode 201: "The Star Gazer"
- Episode 202: "Penance"
- Episode 203: “Assimilation”
- Episode 204: “Watcher”
- Episode 205: “Fly Me to the Moon”
- Episode 206: “Two of One”
- Episode 207: “Monsters”
- Episode 208: “Mercy”
- Episode 209: “Hide and Seek”
- Episode 210: “Farewell”
The Season Two DVD is presented in widescreen format with 5.1 Dolby Digital and 5.1 Surround audio, and English SDH subtitles. The Blu-ray Steelbook and Blu-ray collections offer English 5.1 DTS-HD master audio and French 5.1 Dolby Digital audio, as well as English SDH and French subtitles.
In addition the October 4 domestic release, Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will release in the following regions:
- United Kingdom — November 14
- Nordics — November 14
- Spain — November 15
- France — November 16
- Italy — November 17
- Germany — November 17
- Benelux — November 18
- Japan — November 18
- Australia — December 7