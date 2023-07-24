Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Arrives on Blu-ray, DVD, and Steelbook in October 4

“Fast-paced and infectiously fun" (GamesRadar+), the Paramount+ original series Star Trek: Picard - Season Two beams onto Blu-ray, DVD and limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook on October 4 from Paramount+, CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. You can pre-order the Steelbook here.

Starring four-time Emmy® Award nominee Patrick Stewart (Hamlet) as Jean-Luc Picard, an iconic role which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, the latest season “kicks things into high gear” (Den of Geek). From executive producers Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Discovery) and Academy Award® winner Akiva Goldsman (Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published - A Beautiful Mind, 2002), the Season Two collection offers fans all 10 episodes, including over an hour of exclusive, never-before-seen featurettes, deleted scenes and a gag reel.

“A triumph” (IndieWire), season two of Star Trek: Picard takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey into the past. Picard must enlist friends, both old and new, to confront the perils of 21st Century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes. Alongside Stewart, Star Trek: Picard - Season Two stars Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Isa Briones (Dahj), Orla Brady (Laris), Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios) and Brent Spiner (Adam Soong). Special guest stars include Annie Wersching (Borg Queen), Academy Award® winner Whoopi Goldberg (Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Ghost, 1990) (Guinan) and John de Lancie (Q).