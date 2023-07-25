Star Trek: Picard Shows off New Images, Video at NYCC

Star Trek fans were served the ultimate Trek treat at New York Comic Con today when Sir Patrick Stewart debuted a new Star Trek: Picard trailer during the series’ New York Comic Con panel at Madison Square Garden.

In addition, it was announced that the highly anticipated series will premiere on CBS All Access in the U.S. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Following the premiere, new episodes of Star Trek: Picard's 10-episode first season will be available weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S, and weekly on Fridays for international viewers watching on Amazon Prime.