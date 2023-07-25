Published Oct 5, 2019
Star Trek: Picard Shows off New Images, Video at NYCC
Click inside for your exclusive first look.
Star Trek fans were served the ultimate Trek treat at New York Comic Con today when Sir Patrick Stewart debuted a new Star Trek: Picard trailer during the series’ New York Comic Con panel at Madison Square Garden.
In addition, it was announced that the highly anticipated series will premiere on CBS All Access in the U.S. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Following the premiere, new episodes of Star Trek: Picard's 10-episode first season will be available weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S, and weekly on Fridays for international viewers watching on Amazon Prime.
Star Trek: Picard Debuts New NYCC Trailer
The Star Trek: Picard portion of the “Star Trek” Universe panel, moderated by CBSN anchor and CBS News national correspondent Vladimir Duthiers, featured a conversation with cast members Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor), alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin, as well as co-executive producer and director Hanelle Culpepper and supervising producer Kirsten Beyer.
Star Trek: Picard will stream exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States, on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave.
