Published Jun 16, 2023
Star Trek: Picard - The Final Season Sets Course for Blu-ray, DVD & Limited-Edition Blu-ray Steelbook Release
Also arriving are Star Trek: Picard - The Complete Series and the definitive Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection releases!
The epic and thrilling conclusion to Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season, arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, and a limited-edition Blu-ray SteelBook September 5 from Paramount Home Entertainment.
Hailed as “thrilling” and “a show worth watching — and celebrating,” Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season reunites four-time Emmy Award nominee Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Star Trek: The Next Generation crew in this final adventure where he is set on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever. Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season includes over 2 ½ hours of special features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes with the cast and crew, a hilarious gag reel, and never-before-seen deleted scenes.
Trailer | Star Trek: Picard - The Final Season Coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and Steelbook
The all-star cast includes Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Commander Data, Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher, and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine.
Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season Special Features:
Includes exclusive-to-home-entertainment special features including never-before-seen footage and audio commentary on select episodes from the show creators and cast. Get a galactic view of the creative vision behind the show and the rebuilding of Enterprise-D. This release also features deleted scenes and a Q&A panel with cast and crew.
- The Gang’s All Here – Featurette (Exclusive)
- The Making of the Last Generation – Featurette (Exclusive)
- Audio Commentary on select episodes (Exclusive)
- Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)
- Gag Reel (Exclusive)
- Rebuilding the Enterprise-D – Featurette
- Villainous Vadic - Featurette
- Picard: The Final Season Q&A
Star Trek: Picard - The Final Season will be released internationally on the following dates:
- United Kingdom – 20 November 2023 (DVD/BD/Steelbook)
- France – 15 November 2023 (DVD/BD/Steelbook)
- Germany – 16 November 2023 (DVD/BD/Steelbook)
- Benelux – 17 November 2023 (DVD/BD)
- Spain – 16 November 2023 (DVD/BD/Steelbook)
- Australia – 22 November 2023 (tentative) (DVD/BD)
- Japan – 22 November 2023 (DVD/BD)
- Italy – 15 November 2023 (DVD/Steelbook)
Also available on September 5 will be Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series, which includes all three seasons of the hit show and over 7 hours of special features.
Star Trek: Picard - The Complete Series will be released internationally on the following dates:
- United Kingdom – 20 November 2023 (DVD/BD)
- France – 15 November 2023 (DVD/BD)
- Germany – 15 November 2023 (tentative) (DVD/BD)
- Spain – 16 November 2023 (DVD/BD)
- Australia – 22 November 2023 (tentative) (DVD/BD)
- Japan – 15 November 2023 (DVD/BD)
- Italy – 15 November 2023 (DVD/BD)
And coming November 7 will be the definitive release for Star Trek: The Next Generation fans, Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection. The limited edition individually numbered 54-Disc Blu-ray collection features one of a kind packaging that houses every series and film featuring Jean-Luc Picard.
Along with over 35 hours of special features, films, and series include Star Trek: The Next Generation Seasons 1-7, Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1-3, Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek Nemesis. This limited set also includes an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard featuring brand new artwork and quotes, along with a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet featuring all of Captain Picard’s badges, and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.
Star Trek: The Picard Legacy: The Picard Legacy Series will be released internationally on the following dates:
- United Kingdom – 20 November 2023
- Germany – 16 November 2023
- Italy – 15 November 2023 (DVD/BD)
Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection Features:
- 35 hours of bonus features
- Premium Packaging Containing 54 Blu-ray Discs, 154 Episodes and Exclusive Collectables
- All Series and Films Featuring Captain Jean-Luc Picard
Star Trek: The Next Generation – Seasons 1-7
Star Trek: Picard – Seasons 1-3
Star Trek Generations
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek Nemesis
Star Trek: Insurrection
- Exclusive Collectables:
Magnetic Captain Picard Badges
4 Custom Chateau Picard Drink Coasters
Custom Deck of Playing Cards
The Wisdom of Picard: The Legacy Collection Edition - featuring New Cover Art and includes quotes from the latest seasons of Star Trek: Picard