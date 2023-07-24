Star Trek: Picard - The Final Season Sets Course for Blu-ray, DVD & Limited-Edition Blu-ray Steelbook Release

The epic and thrilling conclusion to Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season, arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, and a limited-edition Blu-ray SteelBook September 5 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Hailed as “thrilling” and “a show worth watching — and celebrating,” Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season reunites four-time Emmy Award nominee Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Star Trek: The Next Generation crew in this final adventure where he is set on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever. Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season includes over 2 ½ hours of special features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes with the cast and crew, a hilarious gag reel, and never-before-seen deleted scenes.