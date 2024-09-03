Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of Star Trek: The Motion Picture with This Limited Edition Release

Set a course for the final frontier!

Celebrate the 45th anniversary of Star Trek: The Motion Picture by bringing home this limited-edition Steelbook, featuring the original theatrical cut in 4K Ultra HD, and a bonus remastered Blu-ray, from Paramount Home Entertainment on November 19.

This bold blockbuster launched one of the longest running movie franchises, reuniting the cast of the original Star Trek series, including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan. The adventure begins when an unidentified alien intruder destroys three powerful Klingon cruisers. Captain James T. Kirk returns to the helm of a newly transformed U.S.S. Enterprise to take command. As a bonus, an exclusive booklet boldly explores the original marketing materials and behind the scenes images from the Paramount Archives.