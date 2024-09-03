Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Sep 3, 2024

    Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of Star Trek: The Motion Picture with This Limited Edition Release

    Bring home this release on November 19!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Stylized packshot of the 45th anniversary release of Star Trek: The Motion Picture

    StarTrek.com

    Set a course for the final frontier!

    Celebrate the 45th anniversary of Star Trek: The Motion Picture by bringing home this limited-edition Steelbook, featuring the original theatrical cut in 4K Ultra HD, and a bonus remastered Blu-ray, from Paramount Home Entertainment on November 19.

    This bold blockbuster launched one of the longest running movie franchises, reuniting the cast of the original Star Trek series, including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan. The adventure begins when an unidentified alien intruder destroys three powerful Klingon cruisers. Captain James T. Kirk returns to the helm of a newly transformed U.S.S. Enterprise to take command. As a bonus, an exclusive booklet boldly explores the original marketing materials and behind the scenes images from the Paramount Archives.

    Open packshot of the 45th anniversary release of Star Trek: The Motion Picture featuring the film discs and booklet with images from Paramount Archives

    Originally released in 1979, Star Trek: The Motion Picture became the fourth highest grossing movie of the year and earned three Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, and Best Music, Original Score. The film successfully launched the Star Trek franchise beyond the original television series, despite having been rushed to theaters with incomplete special effects and forced editing choices.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details!

