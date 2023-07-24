Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two Beams onto Blu-ray and DVD

Focusing on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, Ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome, Space Force), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid, The Boys), Samanthan Rutherford (Eugene Cordero, Kong: Skull Island) and D’Vana Tendi (Noël Wells, Master of None) have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. In “a worthy return” (IGN), Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season Two follows their adventures as they deal with changes in group dynamics, chasing promotions, and tons of sci-fi missions. Helming the ship is Captain Carol Freeman voiced by Dawnn Lewis (The Rich & the Ruthless), alongside Commander Jack Ransom voiced by Jerry O’Connell (Billions); Lieutenant Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore (American Dad!); Doctor T’Ana voiced by Gillian Vigman (New Girl); Lieutenant Billups voiced by Paul Scheer (The League); and Lieutenant Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart (Jimmy Kimmel Live!).

The Blu-ray and DVD includes every episode from the action-packed second season, along with over an hour of special features, such as animatics, exclusive featurettes and easter eggs, including: