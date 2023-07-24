Published Apr 25, 2022
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two Beams onto Blu-ray and DVD
Make second contact with the show on July 12, with over an hour of bonus features
Developed by award winning creator Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites), season two of Star Trek: Lower Decks is bigger, funnier and Star Trekkier than ever before, and arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on July 12 from Paramount+, CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. The “hilarious and awe-inspiring” (The A.V. Club) two-disc collection features over an hour of bonus content, including two exclusive featurettes: “A Sound Foundation” and “Lower Decktionary: Season Two,” and more!
Focusing on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, Ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome, Space Force), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid, The Boys), Samanthan Rutherford (Eugene Cordero, Kong: Skull Island) and D’Vana Tendi (Noël Wells, Master of None) have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. In “a worthy return” (IGN), Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season Two follows their adventures as they deal with changes in group dynamics, chasing promotions, and tons of sci-fi missions. Helming the ship is Captain Carol Freeman voiced by Dawnn Lewis (The Rich & the Ruthless), alongside Commander Jack Ransom voiced by Jerry O’Connell (Billions); Lieutenant Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore (American Dad!); Doctor T’Ana voiced by Gillian Vigman (New Girl); Lieutenant Billups voiced by Paul Scheer (The League); and Lieutenant Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart (Jimmy Kimmel Live!).
The Blu-ray and DVD includes every episode from the action-packed second season, along with over an hour of special features, such as animatics, exclusive featurettes and easter eggs, including:
- A SOUND FOUNDATION - The first season of Lower Decks earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Sound Editing for a (half-hour) Comedy or Drama Series, or Animation for the episode “No Small Parts”. As sound for an animated series is particularly important, go behind the scenes in an interview with the team that creates the dynamic audio for Lower Decks while they discuss how they bring the series to life.
- LOWER DECKTIONARY: SEASON TWO - The start of Season Two sees our heroes separated by death and distance. In this featurette, take a deep dive into all things Season Two through interviews with the producers, cast and creatives about developing and executing the characters’ journeys in the second season.
- AUDIO COMMENTARIES:
- EP 202 "Kayshon, His Eyes Open" by Mike McMahan, Jack Quaid and Jonathan Frakes
- EP 205 "An Embarrassment of Dooplers" by Mike McMahan and Jack Quaid
- EP 207 "Where Pleasant Fountains Lie" by Tawny Newsome, Paul Scheer and Garrick Bernard
- EP 209 "wej Duj" by Mike McMahan, Gabrielle Ruiz and Kathryn Lyn
- SEASON TWO EASTER EGGS (Episodes 201-210)
- SEASON TWO ANIMATICS (Episodes 201-210)
Alex Kurtzman (Secret Hideout), Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry (Roddenberry Entertainment), Trevor Roth (Roddenberry Entertainment) and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers, alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season Two also guest stars Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and Lycia Naff (Star Trek: The Next Generation).
Episodes:
- Episode 201: "Strange Energies"
- Episode 202: "Kayshon, His Eyes Open"
- Episode 203: “We'll Always Have Tom Paris”
- Episode 204: “Mugato, Gumato”
- Episode 205: “An Embarrassment of Dooplers”
- Episode 206: “The Spy Humongous”
- Episode 207: “Where Pleasant Fountains Lie”
- Episode 208: “I, Excretus”
- Episode 209: “wej Duj”
- Episode 210: “First First Contact”
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season Two is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series. The series streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.
The Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season Two Blu-ray and DVD are presented in widescreen format with English SDH subtitles. The Blu-ray offers English 5.1 DTS-HD master audio and French 5.1 Dolby Digital audio, while the DVD offers English 5.1 Dolby Digital audio.