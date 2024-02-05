Published Feb 5, 2024
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 to Arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital
Bring home 'the most hilarious crew in the galaxy' on Digital February 5 and Blu-ray and DVD on April 16!
StarTrek.com is thrilled to reveal the "Most Hilarious Crew in the Galaxy" (Collider) is back in action, and you can bring the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos home with the release of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 on Digital today, February 5, and on Blu-ray and DVD April 16.
Currently sitting at a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 includes all 10 episodes from the latest season, plus exclusive audio commentaries from cast and crew, a featurette and more!
Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan, in Season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford, and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves — all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.
The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ Bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.
This 2-Disc collection includes every episode and features guest stars Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), Andy Richter (Late Night with Conan O’Brien), Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), and more!
Special Features
- Audio Commentary by Jack Quaid, Mike McMahan, and Brad Winters (Ep. 401)
- Audio Commentary by Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Gabrielle Ruiz (Ep. 404)
- Audio Commentary by Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Chase Masterson and Mike McMahan (Ep. 406)
- Audio Commentary by Dawnn Lewis, Tawny Newsome and Mike McMahan (Ep. 409)
- Audio Commentary by Robert Duncan McNeill and Mike McMahan (Ep. 410)
- Lower Decktionary: Setting Up Season 4
- Old Friends
Trailer | Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 will be available on DVD manufactured on demand. Also available on Digital.*
*Special features available digitally with the purchase of the full season.