    Series

    Published Feb 28, 2023

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Sets Course for Season 3 Home Release

    Bring it home on April 25!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Lower Decks Season 3 Key Art

    StarTrek.com

    StarTrek.com is thrilled to reveal the U.S.S. Cerritos crew is back when Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 arrives on DVD on April 25!

    Currently sitting at a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 includes all 10 episodes from the latest season plus exclusive audio commentaries from cast and crew, a look behind the episodes, a Season 3 Lower Decktionary, and an entertaining voyage into Deep Space 9.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 DVD packshot

    StarTrek.com

    Created by Emmy® Award winner Mike McMahan, Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for Season 2’s epic cliffhanger finale. This 2-Disc collection includes every episode, along with over 45 minutes of special features. Also featuring guest appearances by Nana Visitor (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and Armin Shimerman (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine).

    The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ Bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions) and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Blu-ray packshot

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 will also be available on Blu-ray manufactured on demand and digital.*

    *Special features available digitally with the purchase of the full season.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details!

