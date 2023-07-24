Star Trek: Lower Decks Sets Course for Season 3 Home Release

StarTrek.com is thrilled to reveal the U.S.S. Cerritos crew is back when Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 arrives on DVD on April 25!

Currently sitting at a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 includes all 10 episodes from the latest season plus exclusive audio commentaries from cast and crew, a look behind the episodes, a Season 3 Lower Decktionary, and an entertaining voyage into Deep Space 9.