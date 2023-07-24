Star Trek: Lower Decks | Mike McMahan and Tawny Newsome on Infusing Heart and Comedy On- and Off-Screen

“There are two ways to make TV — [one,] it’s to make it familiar so you can just have it playing. It’s just a thing you have in your house and it’s reliable,” continues McMahan. “And then there’s the slightly more modern version of it where we want to give you something that’s familiar but surprise you a lot. When you’re surprised, that’s going to be what makes you get more invested in these characters.”

McMahan considers his ensemble cast in his approach to the series, “I want to surprise people, and I want to be respectful of the actors I’m working with and the artists that bring them to life by giving you more than you asked for when it comes to the heart of character stories and emotional stories.”

Despite Freeman and Mariner consistently butting heads the first two seasons, the rebellious ensign takes the captain’s arrest the hardest. In fact, Newsome reveals she was worried it was too much heart, “I was a little nervous at first because I was scared that I wasn’t being funny enough. When I did my first recordings for Season 3, I had this nagging sensation, ‘Do I need to text Mike and ask if I can do some additional ADR and hit some of those moments again?’”