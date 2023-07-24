Star Trek: Lower Decks Announces Exclusive T-Shirt Club

Series creator and show runner Mike McMahan, CCO of Titmouse Antonio Canobbio and Director, Barry Kelly sat down to talk about these exclusive shirts with StarTrek.com.

StarTrek.com: How did you choose your inspiration from each episode?

Mike McMahan: Every episode has a moment that’s a great synthesis of artist and Trek - we tried to pull from those, and from characters that had fun moments.

Antonio Canobbio: These decisions are made gladiator-style where we fight each other in the Titmouse arena. You compete to the death and the winner, if not too mutilated, gets to pick the best idea.

Barry Kelly: We try to find that little nugget of an idea that sparks a design. Could be a logo in the episode, could be an iconic shot, or just a random prop in the background could make a funny and iconic shirt.