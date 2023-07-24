Star Trek's 10 Best Kid-Led Adventures

While Deep Space Nine was the grittier, darker series in the Star Trek universe, best friends Jake and Nog always seemed able to make their own fun… and their own trouble. "Progress" is a great example of both.

When Nog overhears that Quark is getting rid of a huge amount of worthless yamok sauce, he and Jake acquire the sauce and embark on a series of trades that begins with the Cardassian condiment and ends with them owning of a parcel of land on Bajor under the name "The Noh-Jay Consortium."

In the end, the boys sell their land to Quark and finally get their latinum. This episode showcases young Jake and Nog's friendship, as well as their negotiating skills and entrepreneurial spirit.