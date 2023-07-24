Star Trek Helps Turn Champions Into Olympians

While both Olympians have been plagued with serious injuries (Marc with a serious genetic disorder and Helen with a spinal injury), their achievements have set them well above the rest — notably, Helen is also a two-time triathlon world champion. With 2020's unexpected downtime, the two are still coaching and training, but are also taking the time to enjoy life with their kids, Max and Mali, who they hope will also be Trek fans, of course. They carved some time out of their busy schedules to sit down with StarTrek.com to discuss how the show and the idea of 'boldly going' helped to inspire their success.

StarTrek.com: What made you get into triathlons?

Marc Jenkins: I always loved sport, I spent a lot of time on the beach when I was young surfing and competing in Surf Life Saving. I loved being active and training. When I was around 16, I decided to take Triathlon more seriously to see how good I could get and start competing. I was loving the sport and decided to train full time at about 19 years old and try and make a career of it.

I am proud to have represented Great Britain at the Olympics; although, a crash on the bike essentially took me out of the race. After the Olympics in 2004, I was really sick, and we weren't sure what was wrong. I was later diagnosed with a massive DVT and had a serious PE, turns out I'd been having them for years caused by two genetic disorders I have that predispose my blood to clotting. So, the focus then turned to [Helen's training]. She was starting to get good [at that point].

Helen Jenkins: I was a really active child and loved swimming, and I swam in a swimming club up until the age of 15 when I was introduced to triathlon. I was a really dedicated kid and really worked hard at swimming but I wasn't that good. I started triathlon and really enjoyed the combination of three sports, and I was a lot better at triathlon than just swimming! I met Marc at my swimming club and he was already a professional triathlete. He later became my coach too. At 21, I had my first success on an international level and came third in my first-ever world cup. From then on, I kept progressing and working towards becoming an Olympian and World Champion.

StarTrek.com: Where did your love for Star Trek come from?

Helen Jenkins: I hadn't watched any Star Trek until I met Marc and was pretty dubious when he wanted me to watch it! I think it can have a reputation as being really geeky, and I also hadn't watched any sci-fi so I was surprised when I really enjoyed it. We watched The Next Generation first.

Marc Jenkins: I've loved Star Trek as long as I can remember. My dad would watch The Original Series. The first few movies really got me hooked. I loved sci-fi and space, think I probably spent too much time watching TV when I was really young.

The movies were brilliant for a kid — all that space, warp speed, fight scenes, phasers, and torpedos. How could a young boy not love that. I was about 11 or 12 when I rented the episode "Encounter at Farpoint." I remember picking up the video case and thinking, "This isn’t Star Trek. [Star Trek] is Kirk and Spock and this guy isn't either of them, and they've got funny uniforms!" [But] that was it; [I was] hooked for life. I'm not sure it shaped my childhood but definitely influenced it.

After school, I'd go straight to swimming then get home, and have dinner in front of whatever episode of Trek was being aired. It was TNG at that stage, but later on, I remember having pretty big training days on Sundays, then I'd get home, go to bed, and wait for the new episode of Deep Space Nine. So my recovery time was made better if there was some Trek on somewhere. I'd love that routine of a big week, then relax and DS9.