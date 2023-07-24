Published Feb 8, 2023
Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks Expand International Markets Outside Canada
Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard to premiere internationally on Paramount+ beginning February 16.
Paramount+ today announced that Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks will be joining the service’s international streaming catalog outside Canada, part of a new deal with Prime Video. The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard will premiere day and date in the U.S. and in Latin America on February 16, and on February 17 in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with South Korea to premiere at a later date. Previous seasons of Star Trek: Picard will also be available in English speaking regions starting this February.
All seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks are currently available to stream on Paramount+ in Latin America and will be available later this year across all Paramount+ markets outside Canada.
Paramount+ is now the home to every series and every episode of the full catalog of Star Trek. This includes all seasons of the Paramount+ original series Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy, and the newest addition Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
In addition to streaming on Paramount+, Star Trek: Picard will also stream on Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada, and in Canada, can be seen on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.
Official Trailer | Star Trek: Picard - Season 3
Star Trek: Picard features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Patrick Stewart.
The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For Season 3, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for Season 3.
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Feel the Might of the California-Class
Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. The crew have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ Bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.
Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions) and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.