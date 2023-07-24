Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks Expand International Markets Outside Canada

Paramount+ today announced that Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks will be joining the service’s international streaming catalog outside Canada, part of a new deal with Prime Video. The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard will premiere day and date in the U.S. and in Latin America on February 16, and on February 17 in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with South Korea to premiere at a later date. Previous seasons of Star Trek: Picard will also be available in English speaking regions starting this February.

All seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks are currently available to stream on Paramount+ in Latin America and will be available later this year across all Paramount+ markets outside Canada.

Paramount+ is now the home to every series and every episode of the full catalog of Star Trek. This includes all seasons of the Paramount+ original series Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy, and the newest addition Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

In addition to streaming on Paramount+, Star Trek: Picard will also stream on Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada, and in Canada, can be seen on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.