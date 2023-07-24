Meet the Model Maker Bill Krause and His Physical Starship Models

STAR TREK EXPLORER: You spent 30-plus years in Ohio working in video production, editing, graphic design, and animation, and ran your own company. You retired a few years ago, and pursued ship-building again in earnest, which led you to Star Trek’s Doug Drexler, John Eaves, and Dave Blass. Take us through that.

Bill Krause: Once I got into college, married, and had kids, there wasn’t much time for doing starship stuff as a hobby. It was about 2015 when I returned to the hobby, designing my own ships, and posting lots of photos on Facebook. It was picked up by Doug. He was a judge for an online starship design contest, and liked what he saw. At that time, I was posting images of my starship models composited with space backgrounds. He was doing that kind of thing with the Ships of the Line calendar, so he invited me to submit artwork, using my models as the subject. Most of these calendars had been done using all digital assets, all computer-created backgrounds and ships, but I was using actual physical model ships. I still am. I think I’m one of the few people still doing that. The calendar was my gig once a year.

At some point, my name got dropped around Paramount to CBS. John Eaves, who was also a friend – and who’d been trying to get my foot in the door for a while – had me put together a portfolio of my model work to submit for Star Trek: Picard season one. I said, “That’d be great. I’d love to do that.” Of course, they didn’t really need my work for that series.