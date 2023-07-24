Inside the Star Trek Discovery: The Girl Who Made the Stars Picture Book

StarTrek.com: Why do you think Star Trek resonates so much with kids?

Robb Pearlman: First and foremost, Star Trek has always highlighted intelligent, imaginative, and authentic storytelling—and nobody appreciates that better than a kid! Star Trek is one of the few established franchises that can be enjoyed by fans of all ages. I can’t tell you how many folks I’ve met who have shared stories about watching Star Trek films and shows with multiple generations of family members. And because the storytelling is rooted in a well-intended, welcoming, and celebratory exploration of strange new worlds, it parallels the way a child is experiencing their own world for the first time: with wonder, possibility, and innocence.

StarTrek.com: You’ve published many books with Star Trek. Why was this adaptation a natural next step for you?

Robb Pearlman: I’m extraordinarily grateful for the chance to have written so many Star Trek books! I really love stretching my muscles to try to write things I’ve never done before, so I was genuinely thrilled to push my limits and try something new. Many of my other books can be (and—very happily are) enjoyed by fans of all ages. This one is the first that’s written specifically for kids, and though I’ve written books that, to some degree, drew inspiration from existing stories, this book is my first adaptation. It was a fun challenge to think about Star Trek, and storytelling, in a new way. So I guess when it comes down to it, I can say it was my next logical step!