Star Trek Adventures' Strange New Worlds RPG has Arrived

StarTrek.com: Can you tell us a bit about yourself and your role with the Star Trek Adventures role-playing game?

Jim Johnson: I’ve been a Star Trek fan almost all my life, even since watching reruns of The Original Series on a tiny four-inch black and white portable television back in the 70s. I’ve been a writer for the last 25 years or so, and have had several short stories published in various Simon and Schuster Star Trek anthologies and a lot of material written and published in the tabletop roleplaying industry.

I joined the Modiphius Entertainment Star Trek Adventures design team in May 2016 as a contributing writer and editor, and gradually took on more responsibilities for most of the products on the line, including writing, editing, art direction, proofreading, conceptualizing, etc. depending on what was needed for each project. I was just recently promoted to line manager, where I’ll work to shepherd current and future material to completion and help shape the future direction of the game line.

Can you tell us about Strange New Worlds?

JJ:Strange New Worlds is the game’s second anthology of original adventures, following up from the first volume, These are the Voyages. SNW presents nine original adventures all themed around the concept of illustrating some form of strange new world. The first anthology was a delightful mélange of standalone adventures that didn’t have any particular theme; we wanted the second volume to be a bit more focused. Since exploring strange new worlds is part of the Star Trek ethos and Starfleet mandate, it made sense to use that for our first themed adventure anthology.