Published Jul 11, 2023
Star Trek Adventures to Launch Solo Edition with Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game
Write your own captain’s log with this journaling roleplaying game!
Tabletop game publisher Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new Star Trek roleplaying game, launching the brand into the solo roleplaying game frontier, with the Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game.
This 326-page full color standalone digest-sized rulebook provides a complete, streamlined version of the award-winning 2d20 System® used for the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game to create your own Star Trek stories with a dynamic captain that you create.
Write your own captain’s log as you, your ship, and your crew venture into the cosmos alone, conducting Galaxy-spanning missions and recording your progress. The solo roleplaying game uses the award-winning rules of Star Trek Adventures to give a unique gameplay style, letting Star Trek fans record their own captain’s logs for the first time!
Players can create or randomly generate their missions without a gamemaster, decide on the actions their crew will take to complete it, and a vibrant story will emerge as success or failure provides unexpected twists and turns while exploring strange new worlds and discovering new life and civilizations. The game also allows captains to play cooperatively with friends as their senior staff, or explore the final frontier with a gamemaster facilitating their adventures. Gamemasters of Star Trek Adventures can also use the random story tables contained in Captain’s Log to generate countless hours of memorable adventures in the Star Trek universe.
Play in any era of Star Trek, from the 21st Century to the 32nd Century, by choosing from a selection of unique cover designs featuring the combadges from each series.
Thanks to our friends at Modiphius, we can preview Captain's Log below:
Prospective Starfleet captains can pre-order copies now from www.modiphius.net or www.modiphius.us and receive a digital PDF copy right away, with print editions expected to ship to stores in August 2023.
Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.