Star Trek Adventures to Launch Solo Edition with Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game

Tabletop game publisher Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new Star Trek roleplaying game, launching the brand into the solo roleplaying game frontier, with the Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game.

This 326-page full color standalone digest-sized rulebook provides a complete, streamlined version of the award-winning 2d20 System® used for the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game to create your own Star Trek stories with a dynamic captain that you create.