Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Games

    Published Jul 11, 2023

    Star Trek Adventures to Launch Solo Edition with Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game

    Write your own captain’s log with this journaling roleplaying game!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek Adventures Solo Edition

    StarTrek.com

    Tabletop game publisher Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new Star Trek roleplaying game, launching the brand into the solo roleplaying game frontier, with the Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game.

    This 326-page full color standalone digest-sized rulebook provides a complete, streamlined version of the award-winning 2d20 System® used for the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game to create your own Star Trek stories with a dynamic captain that you create.

    Star Trek Adventures - Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game - Star Trek: The Next Generation edition

    StarTrek.com

    Write your own captain’s log as you, your ship, and your crew venture into the cosmos alone, conducting Galaxy-spanning missions and recording your progress. The solo roleplaying game uses the award-winning rules of Star Trek Adventures to give a unique gameplay style, letting Star Trek fans record their own captain’s logs for the first time!

    Star Trek Adventures - Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game - Star Trek: The Original Series edition

    StarTrek.com

    Players can create or randomly generate their missions without a gamemaster, decide on the actions their crew will take to complete it, and a vibrant story will emerge as success or failure provides unexpected twists and turns while exploring strange new worlds and discovering new life and civilizations. The game also allows captains to play cooperatively with friends as their senior staff, or explore the final frontier with a gamemaster facilitating their adventures. Gamemasters of Star Trek Adventures can also use the random story tables contained in Captain’s Log to generate countless hours of memorable adventures in the Star Trek universe.

    Star Trek Adventures - Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine edition

    StarTrek.com

    Play in any era of Star Trek, from the 21st Century to the 32nd Century, by choosing from a selection of unique cover designs featuring the combadges from each series.

    Star Trek Adventures - Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game - Star Trek: Discovery edition

    StarTrek.com

    Thanks to our friends at Modiphius, we can preview Captain's Log below:

    Star Trek Adventures - Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game - preview page

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek Adventures - Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game - preview page

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek Adventures - Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game - preview page

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek Adventures - Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game - preview page

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek Adventures - Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game - preview page

    StarTrek.com

    Prospective Starfleet captains can pre-order copies now from www.modiphius.net or www.modiphius.us and receive a digital PDF copy right away, with print editions expected to ship to stores in August 2023.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

    Get Updates By Email

    Related

    Star Trek: Infinite Releases New Trailer and Game Details
    Games
    Star Trek: Infinite game logo
    Exclusive: William T. Riker Boards the Star Trek: Resurgence Game
    Games
    Star Trek: Resurgence game logo
    Funko Games Debuts 'Star Trek Cryptic' Tabletop Game
    Games
    Illustrated art featuring Funko Games' Star Trek Cryptic game
    Star Trek Timelines Celebrates Its Players and The Federation
    Games
    Star Trek Timelines
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top