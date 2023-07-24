Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Jun 16, 2023

    Star Trek: Infinite Releases New Trailer and Game Details

    The grand strategy game, beginning decades before Star Trek: The Next Generation era, available on PC this Fall!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Infinite game logo

    StarTrek.com

    In honor of Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Paradox Interactive, and Nimble Giant Entertainment, under license from Paramount Consumer Products, revealed a new trailer and details for Star Trek: Infinite, a grand strategy game coming this Fall.

    Star Trek: Infinite

    StarTrek.com

    Recently announced at Summer Games Fest 2023, Star Trek: Infinite takes players on a thrilling journey through space, placing them in the heart of the galactic struggles between the powers of the Alpha and Beta Quadrants. Star Trek: Infinite, with its emergent gameplay and complex choices, launches on PC this Fall.

    Star Trek: Infinite

    StarTrek.com

    Set your interstellar course and watch the announcement trailer:

    Official Game Trailer | Star Trek: Infinite

    Though this game draws inspiration from the iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation, this story isn’t just about one ship. Star Trek: Infinite puts players in command of one of four major powers in the galaxy — the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, or Klingon Empire. Each major power possesses individualized traits, stories, quests, and more to make their play feel distinct. Players can send fleets to explore the Alpha and Beta quadrants, manage an economy, and navigate diplomatic endeavors.

    Star Trek: Infinite

    StarTrek.com

    Whether building the influence of their homeworlds or risking exploration into the unknown, Star Trek: Infinite gives players endless choices and the opportunity to shape the destiny of their favorite Star Trek powers. Fans will experience a game faithful to the lore of a timeless franchise, as they embark on an unforgettable journey through space, encounter new civilizations, and forge a path among the stars.

    To learn more, please visit the website and stay tuned for further information and updates on the game’s official Twitter, Instagram, and the Paradox Interactive YouTube channel.

