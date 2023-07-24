Published Apr 19, 2023
Funko Games Debuts 'Star Trek Cryptic' Tabletop Game
Climb the ranks of Starfleet and explore strange new worlds in this puzzle-filled, action-packed 'escape room' game!
Ahead of the tabletop games industry's GAMA Expo next week, Funko Games unveiled a number of captivating new board and party games, including Star Trek Cryptic!
Star Trek Cryptic: A Puzzles and Pathways Adventure, which hits shelves this June, allows fans to climb the ranks of Starfleet and explore strange new worlds in this puzzle-filled, action-packed "escape room" game.
Using your PADD as your guide, decipher subspace transmissions, discover new civilizations, and prevent planetary disaster with logic, deduction, and creative thinking. Prepare to boldly go where no one has gone before, as you play through missions from the beloved era of Star Trek: The Next Generation.
Star Trek Cryptic features an innovative new take on the popular escape room game genre, providing hours of smart and suspenseful fun. The game includes three missions with unique envelopes of components to decipher clues, outwit foes, and resolve otherworldly encounters. Puzzle through over 70 pages of logbook content, and draw your path through 15 thrilling Star Trek-inspired challenges.
