    Games

    Published Apr 19, 2023

    Funko Games Debuts 'Star Trek Cryptic' Tabletop Game

    Climb the ranks of Starfleet and explore strange new worlds in this puzzle-filled, action-packed 'escape room' game!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Illustrated art featuring Funko Games' Star Trek Cryptic game

    StarTrek.com / Rob DeHart

    Ahead of the tabletop games industry's GAMA Expo next week, Funko Games unveiled a number of captivating new board and party games, including Star Trek Cryptic!

    Funko Games' lifestyle photo of Star Trek Cryptic: A Puzzles and Pathways Adventure game

    Funko Games

    Star Trek Cryptic: A Puzzles and Pathways Adventure, which hits shelves this June, allows fans to climb the ranks of Starfleet and explore strange new worlds in this puzzle-filled, action-packed "escape room" game.

    Funko Games' lifestyle photo of Star Trek Cryptic: A Puzzles and Pathways Adventure game

    Funko Games

    Using your PADD as your guide, decipher subspace transmissions, discover new civilizations, and prevent planetary disaster with logic, deduction, and creative thinking. Prepare to boldly go where no one has gone before, as you play through missions from the beloved era of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

    Funko Games' lifestyle photo of Star Trek Cryptic: A Puzzles and Pathways Adventure game

    Funko Games

    Star Trek Cryptic features an innovative new take on the popular escape room game genre, providing hours of smart and suspenseful fun. The game includes three missions with unique envelopes of components to decipher clues, outwit foes, and resolve otherworldly encounters. Puzzle through over 70 pages of logbook content, and draw your path through 15 thrilling Star Trek-inspired challenges.

    Funko Games' lifestyle photo of Star Trek Cryptic: A Puzzles and Pathways Adventure game

    Funko Games

    For more information on Funko Games' latest tabletop games and more, visit them at FunkoGames.com!

