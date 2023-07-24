Exclusive: William T. Riker Boards the Star Trek: Resurgence Game

StarTrek.com had the opportunity to connect with Resurgence writers Dan Martin and Andrew Grant on how Riker fits within the narrative.

“We took inspiration for our premise from an early The Next Generation episode ‘The Last Outpost’ that first introduced the Tkon Empire,” explains Grant. “Riker featured prominently in the episode. He has direct experience with Portal Six Three, guardian of the Tkon Empire, so including him in our narrative felt like an organic fit. And of course, we’re big fans of Jonathan Frakes!”

“We weren’t going to include Riker if we couldn’t have Jonathan Frakes return to the role,” adds Martin. “It was an absolute joy to work with him as he brought his classic Riker charm and command to our game.”

“From a story perspective, Riker also has a nice connection with Jara Rydek, the First Officer on the U.S.S. Resolute and one of our playable characters,” Martin continues. “After all, who knows more about being a First Officer than William T. Riker?”