Star Trek 101: Kazon

With the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy, we're once again acquainted with the Kazon, who were first introduced and last seen in Star Trek: Voyager, being a thorn in the side of Captain Janeway and the Voyager crew.

However, it's in Prodigy that we see the full extent of the Kazon's cruelty. Viewers learned the Kazon supplied The Diviner's Tars Lamora camp with labor from young children. In the latest episode, "Preludes," we saw their relentless pursuit of capturing the Medusan Zero.