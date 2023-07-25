Star Trek 101: James T. Kirk

Kirk is the quintessential Starfleet officer, a man among men, and a hero for the ages. His adventures are legendary. He has earned the admiration of his peers, the grudging respect of his opponents, and a chest full of commendations for valor.

Cunning, courageous and confident, Kirk is renowned for his ability to think outside the box, manipulating seemingly impossible situations like a master chess player.

If he has one flaw, it's his tendency to ignore Starfleet regulations when he feels the end justifies the means. Kirk's unique style of "cowboy diplomacy" has served him well in countless close encounters.