SPOILERS - Frakes on Directing Discovery

We had storyboarded that entire sequence and Sean Cochran, who wrote the script, and whoever helped him, we got very specific with the pieces we wanted to get. We were, at the end of the day, piggy-backing those. We set one shot up with one camera. We went to another part of the bridge or the corridor, wherever we were, and were ready for that set-up. Because there was no dialogue, and it was over voice-over, you could really do anything with it, and we had a concept of moving from left to right through the entire thing so that, where ever the editor wanted to put the pieces, you’d feel as if you're watching a timeline. So, it was, again, about preparation.

What can you tell us about shooting Culber’s death, and working with Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp on it?

It was an opportunity to explore an important relationship with two wonderful actors. We did, as I am wont to do, a lot of singing, mostly musical comedies. It counteracted the seriousness of the material, which I find often helps. I'm not much of a believer in, "We need to all feel the pain all day." The concept of Stamets being in the room and yet unable to see it, but clearly feeling it, that was heavy. We really wanted the moment to mean something, and I think it does. But could the whole thing be a quantum anomaly? Let’s say that maybe we haven’t seen the last of Culber.

Guide us through staging the close-quarters fight between Connor and Burnham. It was interesting because Sam Vartholomeos was on the show briefly at the start, and now he was back for a quick but pivotal moment…

Colin Hoult, the director of photography, said, "Wouldn't it be cool if… we were able to use the turbo lift essentially as a tool in the fight?" Then, in kicking that idea around with the production designer, and with Colin and with the stunt coordinator, we came across the concept that there’d be something inside that panel that essentially dropped the turbo lift. Burnham was smart enough to know how it worked. So, we did some wire work inside of it, where they were thrown to the roof. It was, again, all storyboarded. It was budgeted. I said, "This is a big deal." They said, "You know what? This is an enormously important story because, from this, she delivers the dead man to the bridge.” And that was a great ending for that part of the story.