Sonequa Martin-Green Talks Discovery

How ready are you to lift the lid on Discovery? It's been so secretive for so long.

Oh my gosh. So long. I am! When you have something like this, you want to talk about it. You want to talk about it. It's hard not to be able to talk about it. So, it's fun, now that we can.

What do you want to tell us?

I want to tell you everything, honestly, because I'm really, truly excited about it. I think it's going to be extremely provoking. And I think it's going to really touch people, at least I hope so. So... I'm going to tell you whatever you want to know.

What is the provoking part?

I think it's provoking because it's challenging. I think that the stakes of the show are embedded in the personal challenges. I think the adversity is something that is very poignant and relatable. I think the adversity that you see each character go through, an adversity that we're going through as a collective… it's violent and it's haunting and it's exposing, and I think it's very courageous, because we go really deep. We go really far, and we touch on a lot of that ugly stuff that is usually sort of skimmed over.

You mean social issues?

Oh gosh, yes! Yes! And the ugliness within each of us. We really go there, and so it's that kind of thing that makes you twitch in your seat: "Oh, oh!" You know?