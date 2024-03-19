Join the Crew of the U.S.S. Discovery on Their Final Adventure

The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery is readying for its "last dance."

The hit original series will premiere on Thursday, April 4, exclusively on the service in the U.S., the UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. It also will premiere on April 4 on Paramount+ in Canada. The first two episodes of the series’ 10-episode final season will be available to stream at launch with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

In addition, Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery will be available to stream April 5 on SkyShowtime. Seasons 1-3 arrived on the service on March 8, with Season 4 arriving this week on March 22, ahead of the final season's launch.

Take a look at the official trailer for Season 5 as well as some first look images for the upcoming season below!