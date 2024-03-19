Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Series

    Published Mar 19, 2024

    Join the Crew of the U.S.S. Discovery on Their Final Adventure

    The highly anticipated final season arrives on April 4 in the U.S. and on April 5 on SkyShowtime's international markets.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    In his quarters, Burnham and Saru share an emotional moment as they both hold on to each other's forearms in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

    StarTrek.com

    The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery is readying for its "last dance."

    The hit original series will premiere on Thursday, April 4, exclusively on the service in the U.S., the UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. It also will premiere on April 4 on Paramount+ in Canada. The first two episodes of the series’ 10-episode final season will be available to stream at launch with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

    In addition, Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery will be available to stream April 5 on SkyShowtime. Seasons 1-3 arrived on the service on March 8, with Season 4 arriving this week on March 22, ahead of the final season's launch.

    Take a look at the official trailer for Season 5 as well as some first look images for the upcoming season below!

    Saru and Burnham in tactical uniform look at each other while on the surface of a world in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

    StarTrek.com

    Adira looks up at another figure in a first look at Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

    StarTrek.com

    Tilly joins a couple of cadets in the mess hall in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

    StarTrek.com

    Book and Burnham stand defensively with phasers locked facing ahead as Culber stands by them in a first look for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

    StarTrek.com

    In engineering, Statmets grins while looking over his shoulder in a first look for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

    StarTrek.com

    Culber connects with Tilly as they lean over a counter in a first look at Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

    StarTrek.com

    Burnham on hot pursuit on a cruiser in a dusty environment in a first look at Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

    StarTrek.com

    This season finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

    Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season 5 also features recurring guest stars’ Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details!

