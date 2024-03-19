Published Mar 19, 2024
Join the Crew of the U.S.S. Discovery on Their Final Adventure
The highly anticipated final season arrives on April 4 in the U.S. and on April 5 on SkyShowtime's international markets.
The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery is readying for its "last dance."
The hit original series will premiere on Thursday, April 4, exclusively on the service in the U.S., the UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. It also will premiere on April 4 on Paramount+ in Canada. The first two episodes of the series’ 10-episode final season will be available to stream at launch with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.
In addition, Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery will be available to stream April 5 on SkyShowtime. Seasons 1-3 arrived on the service on March 8, with Season 4 arriving this week on March 22, ahead of the final season's launch.
Take a look at the official trailer for Season 5 as well as some first look images for the upcoming season below!
This season finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season 5 also features recurring guest stars’ Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).