Roger Clark on Star Trek's Enduring Appeal and Its Influence on His Career

StarTrek.com: For those who might not be familiar with your performance capture of Arthur Morgan, could you explain the distinction between it and voice acting?

Roger Clark: Most people think [performance capture] is voice acting. That's a very prevalent thing that we see in gaming, despite the fact that most of it isn't voice acting. And it hasn't been for probably 15 years. We see films like Avatar or [actor] Andy Serkis in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and for some reason, the audience doesn't have an issue understanding that that performance was brought about by motion capture. As soon as you transfer that to gaming, [audiences] call it 'voice acting.' I don't blame anyone for that, it's just a common misconception that I like to raise awareness about. Performance capture is the way Red Dead II was done. People often ask if I'm the voice actor for Arthur Morgan, and they get so confused when I say, "No." [laughs]

It's an understandable misconception too, because before performance capture, it was all voice acting. A lot of it still is today, but they are very different mediums. I love performance capture, but if anyone is kind enough to say that they loved my voice acting in Red Dead II, I always thank them. Maybe 10 percent of my job [on Red Dead Redemption II] was done in a recording booth. Voice acting's never going to go away, but performance capture is playing such a larger part in it now.

StarTrek.com: If Arthur Morgan ended up in Starfleet, which captain do you think he’d get along with the best?

Roger Clark: Definitely Kirk. Kirk's from Iowa, and he bent the rules the most. He had a bit of a cavalier attitude to him. Also, because it was the Original Series, there was more of a mentality of exploring the unknown.

Star Trek still has that, but there's so much of that universe that isn't unknown anymore. I think Arthur and Kirk would get along, because they’re both explorers who like to go into the unknown. Plus, I think Kirk has the best sense of humor. [laughs]