Revisiting 'The Menagerie'

First, Desilu Studios and NBC Network had invested a large sum of money in the first pilot, “The Cage,” and Gene Roddenberry wanted to use as much of it as possible so that it wouldn’t go to waste. Secondly, the production company was beginning to lose its wrestling match over meeting its air dates week after week, so they needed a way to create a shortcut and get an episode or two to the network without as much time and work.

The solution Roddenberry came up with, which led to "The Menagerie," was to write an "envelope" story that would incorporate the footage of the first pilot into it. The end result of this approach was that the production company was able to essentially film one episode and, using major parts of "The Cage," stretch it into two. Fortunately for Roddenberry, and for all of us for that matter, that strategy turned out to be great and one of the very best TOS episodes was born.

The original broadcast dates for "The Menagerie" were 57 years ago — this November 17 and 24, and so we thought we’d mark the occasion by presenting some facts about it. Blink once if you’d like to see them and twice if not.

Okay, it looks like one blink. We’ll show them.

Publicity