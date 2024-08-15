Resistance is Fruitful: Planetary Uprisings and Political Movements

Upon learning of a growing number of Romulans who sought to understand Vulcan philosophy, Ambassador Spock embarked on a covert mission to discuss reunifying the Vulcan people with their Romulan cousins.

On Romulus, the Proconsul feigned interest in Spock's message in order to conceal his true aim of invading Vulcan in Star Trek: The Next Generation's "Unification, Part II." The underground movement nevertheless persisted, helping a senior member of the Imperial Senate defect, and later helping to establish an escape route for thousands of other Romulan dissidents in "Face of the Enemy."

The unification process took centuries but, as seen in Star Trek: Discovery's "Unification, Part III," the Romulans and Vulcans united to coexist in peace on Ni'Var, previously known as the planet Vulcan.

The Plight of the Maquis