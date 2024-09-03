Remembering James Darren, 1936-2024

Darren would soon pivot to the small screen, starring as the leading actor in the sci-fi, time-traveling series The Time Tunnel. He would continue to book guest star roles in a number of popular series such as S.W.A.T., Police Woman, Charlie's Angeles, Police Story, Hawaii Five-O, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and Melrose Place, while he pursued his love of live musical performances. Darren would then try a hand at directing television episodes for series such as The A-Team, Walker, Texas Ranger, Silk Stalkings, Beverly Hills, 90210, Savannah, and Melrose Place.

Darren would secure a regular role on the police drama T.J. Hooker, from 1983 to 1986, playing the role as Officer James Corrigan, alongside William Shatner, who shared a tribute on X (formerly Twitter), "What a wonderful man – so talented; so loving. I had the best time with him. The world is less because of his loss."

Fans of Star Trek knew Darren best as the fan-favorite Vic Fontaine, an entertainer who ran the popular holoprogram at Quark's, Vic's Last Vegas Lounge, in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. His warm, self-aware, and sophisticated programming made him a favorite among the crew of Deep Space 9, most notably providing Dr. Julian Bashir dating advice, and helping Nog cope with PTSD following his service in the Dominion War.

In a 2019 interview with StarTrek.com, Darren expressed, "Vic Fontaine was like – what can I say? – it was a dream come true for me. It was one of the most enjoyable roles for me to have played."

On recording the series finale with the cast, he shared, "The finale was hard to do. The cast had been there forever, so it was hard for them, and it was hard for me, too, because my relationship with everyone had grown instantly. I loved that entire cast. When it was ending, it was so sad, sad for them and extremely sad for me, too. I’d sing that song ("The Way You Look Tonight") to Nana Visitor... and she'd start crying. And when she'd start crying, I'd start crying. It was tough getting through it."

Darren is survived by his wife Evy; sons Jim Moret, Christian Darren, and Tony Darren; five grandchildren, and one goddaughter.

The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Darren's family, friends, loved ones, and fans around the world.