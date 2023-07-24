EXCLUSIVE: Celebrating Badda-Bing, Badda-Bang with James Darren

The DS9 crew always went out of their way to show their appreciation for Vic, and their dedication to him was at its height in “Badda-Bing, Badda-Bang.” Did their fondness for Vic reflect the atmosphere you experienced off-camera?

JD: It’s interesting, because when I did my first episode of DS9 [“His Way”], the cast and crew made me feel as if I had been there for years. I didn’t feel like an outsider coming in. They were very considerate with me. I don’t know if it was because they liked me, Jimmy Darren — but they were just so kind. Even some of them who didn’t necessarily associate with others in the cast, they all had a relationship with me.

Avery [Brooks] and I had a great relationship. I loved Avery, and René [Auberjonois], and Nana [Visitor], and Aron [Eisenberg]... everybody. There wasn’t a single person who I didn’t have a good relationship with, whether it was on the set, on screen, or off. They were all incredibly considerate and kind, to say the least.

I don’t know why Ira wrote [“Badda-Bing, Badda-Bang”] like that, maybe because he saw the friendship in real life. We all had great charisma between us, both on stage and between shots. I love the people. Not only because they were perfect for how they were cast, but because they were and are very nice people. Aron, I miss him — boy, he was a great kid.

The cast worked together for years, long before I was on the show. They had a nice rapport between them, which is pretty unusual. I’m happy that I fit in and that they accepted me the way they did. It made me feel very special.

You mentioned the late Aron Eisenberg, and his character Nog was one of Vic’s staunchest supporters. What was it like to work so closely with Aron on both “It’s Only A Paper Moon” and “Badda-Bing, Badda-Bang?”

JD: Aron was a true and dedicated actor. When I asked him to rehearse, he couldn’t believe it. In a series, people don’t often have the time to rehearse, but he would come up to my house and do the scenes over and over. Aron was a very special person, he was incredibly loving, warm, and fantastic to work with as an actor. He gave so much. The rapport between us was a natural thing, we just clicked. We got along great and often saw each other at events after DS9 went off the air. All of my relationships with the cast were like that. It was just like a family, but a family that got along [laughs].

Captain Sisko, played by Avery Brooks, explained his hesitancy to assist Vic with a powerful argument regarding racism in the early 1960s. How vital was it to highlight this crucial history lesson? Was Avery as hesitant to do the episode as his character was to participate in the heist?

JD: History is always important. Without history, there’s nothing to learn from. Avery was very private and kept to himself, but I [like to think] he could feel from me that there was not an iota of prejudice in my body. You read people by talking to them and being with them, and I think that’s why Avery opened up to me. Avery had a lot of say in all the shows — he was the main star. He could have really resisted [doing the episode] due to all of the horrible racism.

I came from an area of South Philly, and my family worked as migrant workers on a farm in New Jersey. Our neighborhood was diverse, and all the kids always played together. I just think Avery saw through me and into my soul. That might have had something to do with his decision to not fight against the script. He could have fought it, and he would have won. If Avery didn’t want to do something, well then he didn’t do it. As strong as Ira and the other producers were, Avery had the final say.

Do you recall any memorable moments that stood out to you while you were filming “Badda-Bing, Badda-Bang?”

JD: They’re all pretty special, in a sense. I knew that era so well, and every scene had something memorable in it. Filming reminded me of so many things I had done. I don’t mean robbing a casino [laughs], but just the feelings that Ira captured so beautifully in his writing. Every scene would ring an old chime in my head and bring memories that had almost been lost back to the front of my mind. It was almost like reincarnation, if that makes sense.

Did any of your co-stars manage to get caught up in their 1960s alter egos?

JD: I think they all did [laughs]. I know Aron and René absolutely loved being these aliens who were playing characters from that era. So they did get caught up, but they did it purposely as actors. The cast got carried away in a good way, because they were having a good time. They had a chance to leave their characters behind and become a bit like Vic. They entered into my zone, so to speak. I loved seeing them enjoying themselves on set, and I believe it really helped them understand where I came from.