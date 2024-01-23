Remembering Gary Graham, 1950 – 2024

Fans of Star Trek knew him best as Star Trek: Enterprise's Soval, the Vulcan ambassador to Earth, who causes problems for both Admiral Forrest and Captain Archer with his unfavorable attitude towards humans. Soval would go on to object to giving Archer command of the Enterprise NX-01, and later blame him for the destruction of the P'Jem monastery.

Prior to Enterprise, Graham appeared in the Star Trek: Voyager episode "Cold Fire" as Tanis, an Ocampan community leader whose ancestors elected to live with the Caretaker's mate, Suspiria. His presence in the Star Trek fandom would continue with appearances at conventions and two Star Trek fan films.

His love for genre media continued when Graham served as an associate producer for The Jace Hall Show, a comedy online series that combined exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from game developers with one-of-a-kind interviews with actors, musicians, and athletes talking about their favorite video games.

In addition to his acting pursuits, Graham was a full-fledged paramedic during his time on Alien Nation. He was also in the bands The Gary Graham Band and The Sons of Kirk.

Please join StarTrek.com in extending our condolences to Graham's family, friends, and countless fans all over the world.