Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    News

    Published Jan 23, 2024

    Remembering Gary Graham, 1950 – 2024

    StarTrek.com honors the late actor and his contributions to the Star Trek universe.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Black-and-white portrait of Gary Graham as Soval

    StarTrek.com

    StarTrek.com is saddened to learn of the passing of actor Gary Graham, who played the Vulcan ambassador Soval across all four seasons of Star Trek: Enterprise. Graham passed away on January 22, 2024, at the age of 73.

    Graham was born June 6, 1950, in Long Beach, CA. He made his acting debut with the movie Lost on Paradise Island in 1975. He would go on to land a series of television roles on Eight is Enough, Starsky and Hutch, Knots Landing, The Dukes of Hazard, and Moonlighting, before his big break, co-starring on the television series, Alien Nation, along with its five subsequent TV movies, as Detective Matthew Sikes.

    Close-up of Vulcan ambassador Soval in 'Broken Bow'

    StarTrek.com

    Fans of Star Trek knew him best as Star Trek: Enterprise's Soval, the Vulcan ambassador to Earth, who causes problems for both Admiral Forrest and Captain Archer with his unfavorable attitude towards humans. Soval would go on to object to giving Archer command of the Enterprise NX-01, and later blame him for the destruction of the P'Jem monastery.

    Prior to Enterprise, Graham appeared in the Star Trek: Voyager episode "Cold Fire" as Tanis, an Ocampan community leader whose ancestors elected to live with the Caretaker's mate, Suspiria. His presence in the Star Trek fandom would continue with appearances at conventions and two Star Trek fan films.

    His love for genre media continued when Graham served as an associate producer for The Jace Hall Show, a comedy online series that combined exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from game developers with one-of-a-kind interviews with actors, musicians, and athletes talking about their favorite video games.

    In addition to his acting pursuits, Graham was a full-fledged paramedic during his time on Alien Nation. He was also in the bands The Gary Graham Band and The Sons of Kirk.

    Please join StarTrek.com in extending our condolences to Graham's family, friends, and countless fans all over the world.

    Get Updates By Email

    Related

    The Star Trek Universe Returns to New York Comic Con 2024
    News
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'
    An Exclusive Look and Poster for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Debuts on Star Trek Day
    News
    Horizontal clean textless Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 key art poster by Matt Ferguson
    'Take the Chair, Make an Impact' This Star Trek Day on September 8
    News
    Star Trek Day 2024 key art featuring the captain's chair with text 'Take the Chair. Make an Impact.' and partnership logos from Code.org, DoSomething.org, and Outright International
    Remembering James Darren, 1936-2024
    News
    Black and white photo of James Darren performing on stage with a mic in hand
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top