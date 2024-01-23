Published Jan 23, 2024
Remembering Gary Graham, 1950 – 2024
StarTrek.com honors the late actor and his contributions to the Star Trek universe.
StarTrek.com is saddened to learn of the passing of actor Gary Graham, who played the Vulcan ambassador Soval across all four seasons of Star Trek: Enterprise. Graham passed away on January 22, 2024, at the age of 73.
Graham was born June 6, 1950, in Long Beach, CA. He made his acting debut with the movie Lost on Paradise Island in 1975. He would go on to land a series of television roles on Eight is Enough, Starsky and Hutch, Knots Landing, The Dukes of Hazard, and Moonlighting, before his big break, co-starring on the television series, Alien Nation, along with its five subsequent TV movies, as Detective Matthew Sikes.
Fans of Star Trek knew him best as Star Trek: Enterprise's Soval, the Vulcan ambassador to Earth, who causes problems for both Admiral Forrest and Captain Archer with his unfavorable attitude towards humans. Soval would go on to object to giving Archer command of the Enterprise NX-01, and later blame him for the destruction of the P'Jem monastery.
Prior to Enterprise, Graham appeared in the Star Trek: Voyager episode "Cold Fire" as Tanis, an Ocampan community leader whose ancestors elected to live with the Caretaker's mate, Suspiria. His presence in the Star Trek fandom would continue with appearances at conventions and two Star Trek fan films.
His love for genre media continued when Graham served as an associate producer for The Jace Hall Show, a comedy online series that combined exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from game developers with one-of-a-kind interviews with actors, musicians, and athletes talking about their favorite video games.
In addition to his acting pursuits, Graham was a full-fledged paramedic during his time on Alien Nation. He was also in the bands The Gary Graham Band and The Sons of Kirk.
Please join StarTrek.com in extending our condolences to Graham's family, friends, and countless fans all over the world.