Recap: Star Trek: Picard - Watcher

The fourth episode of Star Trek: Picard’s second season begins with Raffi and Seven tracking down Rios’s combadge and bursting into the clinic — but, of course, they’re too late. Someone is there cleaning up after the raid, and she tells them that Cris was taken into custody. She warns that if they don’t find him soon, ICE will make sure he disappears forever.

Back in France, Jean-Luc cloaks La Sirena and he and Agnes go into the house in search of a source of warmth while the ship is self-repairing. As they walk through the abandoned chateau, intrepid viewers get the answers to questions they’ve been asking for decades — why does Jean-Luc Picard have a French name and background, but an English accent?

It turns out that during World War II, the Nazis used Chateau Picard as a base, and the Picards fled to England. In 2024, the chateau is still abandoned, though the family retains ownership. It seems as though it stays empty until a young Jean-Luc arrives at the house with his family, as we’ve seen in flashbacks. We are treated to another one, again with hints of darkness in Jean-Luc’s past (possibly incidents of domestic violence?).

Back in 2024, Jean-Luc figures out that Agnes’s subconscious is surfacing the number 15 — and Agnes calls him Dixon Hill, a callback to a private investigator program that Picard was fond of during his days on the Enterprise. They realize that it has to do with the information she lifted from the Borg Queen. Specifically, the divergence in the timeline will happen on April 15, 2024 — three days from now.