Recap: Star Trek: Picard - Two of One

We’re in the latter half of the first season of Star Trek: Picard, and it feels like all the pieces are starting to fall into place. We’re understanding more of what’s happening, why it is happening, and what our intrepid team can do to fix things the past. This episode, “Two of One,” starts out with a shocker: Admiral Picard, on the ground, not moving, with Rios and Tallinn asking if he’s okay. It’s clear Jean-Luc is not; he’s bleeding.

We flash back to 34 minutes earlier, with Jean-Luc and Tallinn still waiting in line to get into the party. They talk about Laris, and Tallinn’s resemblance to her. Jean-Luc tries to tell Tallinn that Laris isn’t important, but she recognizes he’s lying.

They’re quickly approaching the security check, ready to get into the party, but there’s a problem: Agnes, who’s supposed to upload their IDs to the database from the security room, is still handcuffed to a chair. She manages to incapacitate the guards, thanks to a device in her pocket, but she still has to find a way out of the chair. Time’s running out, and she’s forced to once again rely on the Borg Queen’s help. To do that though, Agnes has to relinquish some control to the Queen, which feels like it may have serious consequences. However, that’s a problem for later; for now she manages to get her team into the party.

We see a quick peek of Jean-Luc again, clearly injured and on some sort of hospital bed, haunted by flashbacks to his childhood and his mother, before returning to the party. The team are all watching Renée Picard, who seems at ease when she needs to be, but Tallinn points out the young woman has become very good at pretending to be okay.