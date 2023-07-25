Recap: Star Trek: Picard — The Impossible Box

Aboard the Borg cube, Narek realizes how he can manipulate Soji into understanding the nature of who and what she is without activating her: her dreams (or more accurately, her nightmares). Data also used to dream; he had no need for sleep, but he often engaged in the practice in order to experience his dreaming program (for a unique, funny, and bizarre look at Data’s dreams, check out The Next Generation episode “Phantasms.”) Narek is definitely still working Soji, but it’s also clear he cares for her. The situation is becoming more and more complicated, to be sure.

As part of his insidious plan, Narek mentions both that he knows Soji talks to her mother every day and that these calls last for 70 seconds each — exactly. This is enough for Soji to begin questioning these calls, and what happens during them, because they seem to be designed to put her to sleep about one minute into them. As an aside, if you’re working with Romulans, having your communications monitored is probably something you’re used to, but it’s difficult to adjust mentally to that level of surveillance over your everyday, personal life.

After a close encounter between Agnes and Captain Ríos (I love this pairing, they have incredible chemistry — but it will make the eventual reveal of Agnes’s betrayal all the more difficult), Picard announces he’s found a way aboard the Borg cube: absolute candor. He believes that Hugh, the director of the Borg reclamation project, will meet with him — all he needs is to be given Federation diplomatic credentials, and the Romulans will have to allow him on board. The crew turns to Raffi, who cashes in a huge personal favor, to make it happen, and Picard beams over alone (despite Elnor’s strong protest).

Aboard the cube, Soji is understandably panicking after she once again fell asleep during a call with her mother — she now knows that something is not right. She begins scanning all of her old belongings, the ones from her childhood, and discovers that everything she owns is 37 months old. Her entire life has been manufactured.