Recap: Star Trek: Picard - The End is the Beginning

Either way, it’s clear that Hugh has admiration for Soji. He appreciates how much she cares about the drones they are trying to reclaim, especially because no one else does. He grants Soji’s request for an interview with Ramda, who was an expert on ancient Romulan myths.

Apparently, a certain subset of former Borg drones don’t react well to de-assimilation (unsurprising, given the mental trauma of that experience). They’re called “the disordered,” and it turns out (on this Cube at least) they’re all Romulans. Interestingly, this group of Romulans are the only ones ever assimilated by the Collective — meaning the Borg never took an interest in Romulans the way they did in humans. Considering what Laris was saying about Romulan technology in earlier episodes (that they have never been interested in artificial intelligence) it makes sense. The Borg seek to assimilate cultures and technologies that would improve them. The Romulans had nothing to offer.

The question here is how is it that the only Romulans ever assimilated by the Borg happened to be aboard the one cube that disconnected from the Collective and was reclaimed by the Romulans? That coincidence is a bit much for me; there’s more to this story here, for sure.

Soji (hilariously dubbed as “know it all” by Hugh) is apparently an anthropologist by training, and she’s intent on the idea that former Borg might be able to create their own shared myths in order to process their trauma. But she uncovers something deeper: “I remember you from tomorrow,” Ramda says to Soji, recognizing her as an android. Soji discloses that Ramda was on the last ship assimilated — a Romulan ship — fueling more questions about how and why that particular Cube disconnected from the hive mind. It’s also knowledge she’s not supposed to have, presumably gained through her AI mind.