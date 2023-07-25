Recap: Star Trek: Picard — Stardust City Rag

Before she leaves, though, she asks Picard a simple question — whether he feels like he regained his humanity after being rescued from the Borg. It’s a fascinating question, especially because some of the best character work on Star Trek: The Next Generation has come from Jean-Luc grappling with his violation at the hands of the Collective and how they used him (“The Best of Both Worlds, Parts I and II,” “Family,” and Star Trek: First Contact are great refreshers on this front). He quietly admits that, even now, he feels like a part of his humanity is missing, but the key is to continue working on it.

Bruce Maddox is in pretty bad shape back aboard La Sirena, but Picard manages to get the location of Soji from him: the artifact. Maddox sent her there, and Dahj to Daystrom, to find the truth about the synth attack on Mars and the subsequent ban on artificial intelligence. But before he can disclose any more, Agnes tells Jean-Luc that Maddox needs to rest and she’s left alone with her former lover.

And then the twist: Agnes discontinues Maddox’s treatment, sealing his fate. He dies. At this point, it’s clear that she’s a double agent, and that there was much more to that meeting with Commodore Oh than we were privy to. But the way Jurati says, “I wish you know what I know, I wish they hadn’t shown me,” it seems that she’s been let in on some deep intelligence and asked to work against Picard.

The question is what comes next? It’s not like Jurati is going to be able to hide what she’s done, not unless she deletes the EMH or its memories. And Picard already has Soji’s location — was Jurati trying to prevent Maddox from revealing additional information? It seems strange that the Zhat Vash would order Jurati to end Maddox without getting the information about where any additional synths might be located — in which case Commodore Oh may not have the same goals as the secret organization.

In any case, the plot has significantly thickened on Star Trek: Picard, and the only thing that’s clear right now is that La Sirena will likely be heading to the Borg cube, and to Soji and Narek, over the next episode.