Recap: Star Trek: Picard - Penance

Meanwhile, Seven of Nine wakes up in San Francisco — but the computer refers to her as Annika, and she doesn’t have any Borg implants. She realizes she’s not in a dream, but she doesn’t have much time to figure out what’s going on. Her husband arrives and informs her she has four hours until her Eradication Day speech, because she’s the Confederation president.

Seven tries to play along as best she can until she gets to the office and reviews her files. She notices a familiar name among the updates on the war at the Vulcan front — Colonel Cristóbal Rios. She asks for a personal update from him on a secure line (it’s worth noting that at first, her husband offers a briefing from General Sisko, a familiar name if you watched Deep Space Nine).

Cris is alone aboard his ship, in the middle of a combat situation, and has absolutely no idea what’s going on or why he’s shooting at Vulcans. He receives a communication from the Confederation president, and it takes him a few beats to recognize Seven’s voice. He shares his theory that someone — or something — moved them to some sort of alternate reality or timeline, and Seven recalls him and his ship back to Earth.

Back on Earth, a rebel group is attacking Okinawa, and a very confused Elnor is among them. He tries to get away and is surrounded by security forces — but Raffi, the security chief, takes out her own people to save him. (The hug Elnor gives her is so sweet.)

Seven is walking with her husband (who is getting more and more suspicious of her) and getting a summary of Eradication Day — a day when the Confederation murders aliens and anyone who works with or tries to help them. Today is special because there’s a big execution planned. They’re going to see Dr. Jurati to ensure the prisoner is ready.