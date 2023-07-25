Recap: Star Trek: Picard - Nepenthe

It’s also a chance for Jean-Luc to take stock of this mission: These are people who know him in and out, and who he can be candid with about his failures. But also, someone who will remind him of the price of his missions, the cost as measured in lives. Deanna does this in a beautiful way when she speaks about needing to protect Kestra, while also emphasizing how welcome Picard is to stay. She also manages to connect with Soji, helping draw out what she’s been through and the devastation she’s currently feeling — and chides Jean-Luc when he makes light of Soji’s mistrust. (Additionally, if you’re curious about Will’s use of the word “Imzadi” to refer to Deanna, check out Peter David’s now-classic Star Trek: The Next Generation novel of the same name.)

For an episode that seemed relatively quiet, “Nepenthe” is pretty jam-packed. We’re still not finished aboard the Borg cube: Hugh has a plan to take the ship away from the Romulans, and he’s enlisted Elnor to help. The problem is that Narissa overhears him talking about his plan, and she labels it a treaty violation, which means that Hugh’s status as a Federation citizen will no longer protect him. After a fight between Elnor and Narissa, Narissa escapes, but not before she deals Hugh a fatal blow.

It’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to Hugh so quickly after we met him again, older and wiser, but he is grateful that he got to hope again one last time — a callback to the Borg teenager he was when we first met him. He tells Elnor that to enact the plan, Elnor will need another ex-Borg — and Elnor activates the signal that Seven of Nine gave Picard. It looks like we’ll be seeing our favorite Fenris Ranger again soon.

Back on La Sirena, Ríos has his own problems: trying to shake off Narek’s tail while also dealing with Agnes’s increasing anxiety — and both he and Raffi are utterly bewildered as to why Jurati is so upset about the prospect of finally meeting Soji. We, as the viewers know why, and she realizes she must take action as Ríos confesses to her that he thinks that Raffi might be their leak (albeit unknowingly). Agnes puts herself in a coma to break the tracker, and they manage to head toward Nepenthe without anyone on their trail.