Recap: Star Trek: Picard - Monsters

Just then, before she can truly understand what’s happening, Jean-Luc and Tallinn are back in the clinic, out of his head. In true Picard fashion, he confronted some of what’s been holding him back, but not all of it.

Rios and Teresa are just waiting for the admiral to come out of his memory-induced coma, and they have some nice moments. It’s clear Teresa is just as interested in him as he is in her, and Rios beams all three of them over to La Sirena so they can see his ship.

Seven and Raffi are in Los Angeles looking for Jurati/The Borg Queen, and they find a surveillance video of her entering a bar and breaking the window. They update Jean-Luc on what’s going on, and he has a moment with Tallinn. Because she saw so much of his inner self, she decides to share something with him: her true self. She’s actually Romulan, which means she’s likely an ancestor of Laris.

Tallinn then confronts Jean-Luc about the memory, pointing out that Q wanted him to relive all of this and that they aren’t done. Picard responds that this introspection is absolutely pointless (which clearly isn’t the case). But Picard also makes a good point — Q has been controlling the lessons. He wanted Picard to know himself, but Picard wants to turn it around and understand Q instead.

To do that, they need to figure out how to summon a Q — and Jean-Luc has a new old friend who stuck around, as he asked, and might be able to help. And Guinan does. We don’t know much about the long history between El Aurians and the Q (only that there is one). But Guinan tells Picard of a truce between the two people after a long cold war. That agreement was made over a bottle, and if Guinan drinks out of the bottle, a Q is required to appear. But she does — and nothing happens.

Back outside, Seven recognizes that the Borg Queen is trying to speed up the process of taking over Jurati’s body — she needs endorphins to create more nanoprobes, which is why she broke the window. “We’re witnessing the birth of a new Borg Queen,” Seven says ominously, and it’s only a matter of time before the new Queen can start assimilating 21st century Earth, with nothing to stop her.

In the bar, a random man wanders in and requests a drink, despite the fact that Ten Forward is closed. He keeps interrupting Picard and Guinan’s conversation, and it becomes apparent that there’s more going on here than first appears. He starts talking about aliens and science fiction, before he pulls out his phone and shows them a video of Picard materializing from a transporter beam. Just then, federal agents burst in and arrest both Picard and Guinan.