Recap: Star Trek: Picard - Mercy

This episode, called “Mercy,” opens with a rather creepy scene: a little boy running through the dark woods. He drops his flashlight, and when he picks it up, it shines in the face of a mysterious figure: a Vulcan. We then jump back to the present (or, 2024 — the words “past” and “present” aren’t specific enough for what we’re dealing with this season!) to a shot of a pair of bloody handcuffs on a table in a dark basement.

It’s disconcerting, to say the least, which is the point. We have no idea what’s going to happen to Jean-Luc and Guinan now that they’re in federal custody (or the butterflies they’re going to create). From the look on their faces when Agent Wells walks into the room, they’ve been waiting awhile.

They try to treat Wells’s questions — about where they’re from and whether they are extraterrestrials — as ridiculous, but we all know it’s hollow. (At least Jean-Luc can answer truthfully!) It turns out that Wells is worried they are planning on sabotaging the Europa mission.

Back above ground, Seven and Raffi are on Jurati/Borg Queen’s trail and trying to figure out what to do next. While Rios goes through La Sirena’s systems to make sure there are no Borg surprises lurking within, Raffi tells Seven to “Borg up” in order to track Jurati. Seven points out that she doesn’t have any of her Borg implants, which makes that impossible.