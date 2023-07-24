Recap: Star Trek: Picard - Hide and Seek

Trigger Warning: this episode features depictions of suicide.

La Sirena is in trouble. The penultimate episode of Star Trek: Picard’s second season begins with the Borg Queen coming for the ship, and there’s nothing that Rios can do to prevent it. His first instinct isn’t to protect the ship, though. It’s to get Teresa and her son, Ricardo, to safety.

Upon coming on board, the first thing the Borg Queen/Agnes does is to seek out the former queen’s corpse and absorb some of her material. Now she has a black Borg Queen suit to complete her new look.

The rest of the La Sirena crew, along with Tallinn, uses Tallinn’s transporter to beam back to the chateau. Rios meets up with them and gives them the bad news: Not only is Agnes on the ship already, but she’s brought drones with her.

While the Borg Queen is trying to take the ship, Agnes is still inside her fighting back. She’s taken the opportunity to go through the Borg Queen’s mind in an effort to understand why the Queen has laid waste to entire civilizations, yet she’s never satisfied by any answer. Agnes’s theory is simple: The Queen is lonely. It’s the only reason Agnes can come up with for why the Borg Queen has kept her alive.

Agnes points out that if the Borg Queen takes the ship and destroys the Europa spaceship, allowing Soong to win, then she’ll lose everything because of the Confederation. But the Borg Queen responds with knowing the future means she can change it — the Borg Collective has time to prepare to meet the threat.

What the Queen didn’t expect, though, is that Agnes remotely locked her out of La Sirena’s systems. And because she knew it would only be a matter of time before the Borg Queen wrenched it out of her, she handed the digital key over to the Emergency Combat Hologram, who appears in the form of Elnor. He’s going to be hard for the drones to catch.